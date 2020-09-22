Left Menu
Australia supplies medical equipment to Bhutan to help it fight COVID-19

Extending support to Bhutan in its fight against COVID-19, Australia said it has supplied medical equipment in response to the country's request for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). We are working with the Royal Government to support health workers, and the community, to access the necessary equipment to minimise the spread of infection," said Australia's envoy to Bhutan Barry O'Farrell.

Extending support to Bhutan in its fight against COVID-19, Australia said it has supplied medical equipment in response to the country's request for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). In a statement, the Australian High Commission said the medical supplies, which include protective clothing, sanitising liquid and protective masks, reached Bhutan on Tuesday, and will support the country's implementation of its COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan.

"Australia stands alongside Bhutan in the fight against COVID-19. We are working with the Royal Government to support health workers, and the community, to access the necessary equipment to minimise the spread of infection," said Australia's envoy to Bhutan Barry O'Farrell. This assistance will provide essential support to those at the frontline of the current health crisis. It follows a request to Australia from the Royal Government for specific assistance to meet the challenges presented by the virus, the statement said.

