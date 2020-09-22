COVID-19 patient's brother attacked for questioning hosp bill

COVID-19 patient's brother attacked for questioning hosp billPTI | Pune | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:28 IST
A laboratory technician of aprivate hospital here in Maharashtra has been booked forallegedly assaulting a COVID-19 patient's brother with awooden rod after the latter questioned bill amount, a policeofficer said on Tuesday
The alleged incident occurred in Saswad area on Sundaywhen the victim raised some queries with the billingdepartment of the hospital, he said
A case has been registered under various sections ofthe Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said, adding that no arresthas been made so far.
