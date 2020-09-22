Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. surpasses grim milestone of 200,000 COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:46 IST
U.S. surpasses grim milestone of 200,000 COVID-19 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from the spread of the coronavirus in the United States exceeded 200,000 on Tuesday, by the far the highest number of any nation. The United States, on a weekly average, is now losing about 800 lives each day to the virus, according to a Reuters tally. That is down from a peak of 2,806 daily deaths recorded on April 15. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2ZH76z6)

During the early months of the pandemic, 200,000 deaths was regarded by many as the maximum number of lives likely to be lost in the United States to the virus. "The idea of 200,000 deaths is really very sobering and in some respects stunning," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, told CNN.

Fauci said that it was not inevitable that the United States will fall into another dire situation with coronavirus cases surging during cold weather months, but that he was worried about parts of the country where public health measures were not being implemented. On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had done a phenomenal job on the pandemic that has infected nearly 6.9 million Americans.

"It affects virtually nobody. It's an amazing thing," Trump told supporters at a Swanton, Ohio, campaign rally Monday night. "It affects... elderly people with heart problems and other problems - if they have other problems that's what it really affects, that's it." Trump has admitted to playing down the danger of the coronavirus early on because he did not want to "create a panic."

With barely six weeks left before the election on Nov. 3, Trump is behind Democratic rival Joe Biden nationally in every major opinion poll and is neck and neck in key swing states. Trump's handling of the pandemic and subsequent economic downturn has battered his standing among many voters. Trump has frequently questioned the advice of scientific experts on everything from the timing of a vaccine to reopening schools and businesses to wearing a mask. He has refused to support a national mask mandate and held large political rallies where few wore masks.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield recently told Congress that a face mask would provide more guaranteed protection than a vaccine, which would only be broadly available by "late second quarter, third quarter 2021." Trump refuted the timeline for the vaccine and said that it may be available in a matter of weeks and ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Biden, who often wears a mask and has said he would require masks nationwide, has warned against a rushed release of a vaccine, saying, "Let me be clear: I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump." The University of Washington's health institute is forecasting coronavirus fatalities reaching 378,000 by the end of 2020, with the daily death toll skyrocketing to 3,000 per day in December.

Over 70% of those in the United States who have lost their lives to the virus were over the age of 65, according to CDC data https://bit.ly/32C1doQ. The southern states of Texas and Florida contributed the most deaths in the United States in the past two weeks and were closely followed by California. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/33MNdYD)

California, Texas and Florida - the three most populous U.S. states - have recorded the most coronavirus infections and have long surpassed the state of New York, which was the epicenter of the outbreak in early 2020. The country as a whole is reporting over 42,000 new infections on average each day and saw cases last week rise on a weekly basis after falling for eight weeks in a row. Deaths rose 5% last week after falling for four weeks in a row, according to a Reuters analysis.

Six out of every 10,000 residents in the United States has died of the virus, according to Reuters data, one of the highest rates among developed nations. Brazil follows the United States in the number of overall deaths due to the virus, with over 137,000 fatalities. India has had the world's highest daily death rate over the last week with total deaths now approaching 100,000.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EV start-up Odysse to double product portfolio by end-2021: CEO

Electric two-wheeler start-up Odysse is looking to double its product portfolio by the end of next year besides expanding the dealership network to 25 cities as it seeks to tap the growing EV market, its Chief Executive Officer Nemin Vora. ...

Soccer-Guangzhou Evergrande seal top spot in CSL's Dalian hub

Defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande secured top spot in Group A of the Chinese Super League CSL with two rounds remaining before the knockout stages by beating Henan Jianye 2-1 in the Dalian hub.Chinas Brazil-born striker Elkeson put W...

Maha: Contractor shot at, injured in Virar

A 42-year-old labour contractor was shot at and injured in Virar in Palghar district at around 3pm on Tuesday, police said. Ashram Rathod was standing near Barpeshwar Talao when two motorcycle-borne men shot from close range, one round brus...

Removal of pulses, onion, potato from list of essentials will lead to food crisis: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led central governments decision to remove cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potato from the list of essential commodities, claiming that the anti-people and disastrous move ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020