Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Japan may ask foreign athletes for activity plans: Yomiuri

Japan will consider asking foreign athletes participating in the delayed Olympic Games next year to submit plans laying out their base camp locations, training sites and host towns as part of COVID-19 countermeasures, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday. Japan has avoided the kind of explosive outbreak seen in countries such as the United States, India and Brazil, with roughly 80,000 infections and about 1,500 known deaths to date.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-09-2020 06:58 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 06:58 IST
Olympics-Japan may ask foreign athletes for activity plans: Yomiuri

Japan will consider asking foreign athletes participating in the delayed Olympic Games next year to submit plans laying out their base camp locations, training sites and host towns as part of COVID-19 countermeasures, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday. While athletes will not have to undergo a two-week quarantine period they will be required to be tested for the novel coronavirus upon arrival, the Yomiuri said citing a draft plan from the government and organising committee sources.

Among the options Japan will discuss with the International Olympic Committee will also be having foreign athletes limit their movement in the country to places such as towns hosting national delegations and training sites, the newspaper reported. Reuters has requested comment from Tokyo 2020 organisers, who are scheduled to brief the media together with working-level government officials later on Wednesday.

The new coronavirus has infected more than 31.3 million people and killed about 964,000 around the world. Japan has avoided the kind of explosive outbreak seen in countries such as the United States, India and Brazil, with roughly 80,000 infections and about 1,500 known deaths to date.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Athawale demands suspension law for MPs creating ruckus in Parliament

Republican Party of India RPI leader and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that a law should be formed so that MPs should be suspended for a year and not just for a session for their unlawful behaviour. Recently, Athawale wrote...

Andhra Police seizes illegal liquor worth over Rs 13 lakhs, detains four

Andhra Police has seized illegal liquor worth over Rs 13 lakhs and detained four persons in connection with the case in Palakaluru and Karumanchi villages in Guntur district. A total of 4,764 liquor bottles from Telangana and Goa states hav...

U.S. puts convicted killer to death in 6th federal execution under Trump

The U.S. government put convicted rapist and murderer William LeCroy to death by lethal injection on Tuesday, the sixth federal execution this summer after a lengthy hiatus in capital punishment at the national level. LeCroy, 50, was pronou...

Trump says full Supreme Court needed ahead of US election amid mail-in ballot 'scam'

Trump says full Supreme Court needed ahead of US election amid mail-in ballot scam Trump plans on unveiling his pick to replace deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at around 5 pm EST on September 26.We need nine justices. You...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020