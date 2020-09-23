Left Menu
The UN is not a building in New York city, it is our commitment to future generations, Indonesian President tells world leaders

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations needs to prove “multilateralism delivers”, the President of Indonesia has said, telling world leaders, gathered virtually “all of us bear the responsibility” to further strengthen the global Organization.

23-09-2020
“The United Nations is not a mere building in the city of New York, rather it represents an ideal and shared commitment of all nations, to realize world peace and prosperity for our future generations,” Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in a pre-recorded video address to the General Assembly’s annual debate, being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Indonesia has an unwavering faith in the Organization and multilateralism, he underscored.

Seventy-fifth anniversary of Indonesian independence

Noting that 2020 also marks the 75th anniversary of the independence of Indonesia, President Widodo that his country will continue to contribute to world peace.

“Indonesia will continue to play the role of a bridge builder, as part of the solution,” he said.

In South-East Asia, along with other Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) members, Indonesia will work towards peace, stability and prosperity, added Mr. Widodo

Strong global health systems, built on robust national health systems

The Indonesian leader called for strengthening cooperation to fight against COVID-19, both in addressing its health as well as socio-economic impacts.

A vaccine will be a game changer, he added, underlining the need to work together to ensure all countries have equal access to safe vaccine, at affordable price.

Resilient global health systems, based on robust national health systems, will determine the future, continued President Widodo, noting also that efforts to revitalize economies must “prioritize the health of all citizens of the world.”

“A healthy world, a productive world, needs to be our priority. All of these will only be achieved if all of us continue, ‘to work together, work together, and work together’,” he declared.

