Sikkim CM's wife test positive for COVID-19

The chief minister is staying in another house. The medical team will monitor the health issues of the family members of the chief minister and will submit a weekly report to the Medical Superintendent of STNM Hospital, it added..

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 23-09-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 09:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's wife Krishna Rai and some of her family members have tested positive for COVID-19. In a Facebook post, she said: "We made all possible efforts to keep corona at bay but unfortunately we got infected. I appeal to those who came in contact with us to get themselves tested and my close contacts to go into quarantine." She said that on doctors' advice she along with her family members have quarantine themselves in their residence.

Meanwhile, an order issued by the Health Department said that doctors and nurses have been deputed to Mintokgang, the official residence of the Chief Minister which has now been turned into a Corona Care Centre. The chief minister is staying in another house.

The medical team will monitor the health issues of the family members of the chief minister and will submit a weekly report to the Medical Superintendent of STNM Hospital, it added.

