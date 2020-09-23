Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's virus hotspot may speed up lifting curbs as cases fall

Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria is considering easing curbs sooner than previously flagged, the state's premier said on Wednesday, as the two-week average of new infections in the city of Melbourne dropped below 30.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 11:58 IST
Australia's virus hotspot may speed up lifting curbs as cases fall
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria is considering easing curbs sooner than previously flagged, the state's premier said on Wednesday, as the two-week average of new infections in the city of Melbourne dropped below 30. Melbourne, Australia's second most populous city, has been the epicentre of the country's second wave of COVID-19. The city has been under a hard lockdown, including a nightly curfew, since Aug. 2.

The state reported 15 new cases and five deaths on Wednesday. The 14-day average in Melbourne dropped below the 30-50 band which the state set as a precondition for allowing around 100,000 people to return to work in construction, manufacturing, warehouses and child care from Sept. 28.

"We are winning this battle and we will prevail. It's just a matter of us staying the course -- not letting our frustration get the better of us," state premier Daniel Andrews told reporters. Andrews said if the average holds below 30 ahead of this Sunday's review of restrictions, it was possible further curbs could be eased, but he declined to say what those might be.

"We don't want to do something that might seem quite small but could present a significant challenge to us in a couple of weeks' time," he said. The state is only due to lift a nightly curfew in Melbourne and restrictions on people leaving home for more than two hours a day and beyond a 5 km (3-mile) range after Oct. 25, by when the state wants the two-week average of new cases to drop to five.

Victoria accounts for 75% of the country's nearly 27,000 cases and 90% of its 859 deaths since the pandemic began. Australia's biggest state, New South Wales, reported six new cases on Wednesday, while South Australia reported one -- all returned travellers in quarantine.

"These are all really encouraging signs ... But we mustn't drop our game here," Australia's chief nursing officer Alison McMillan said, pointing to a surge in cases in Britain.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Germany plans stricter measures to reach renewables targets

Germany is planning stricter controls to ensure it reaches targets in its expansion of renewable energy sources, according to the most recent draft to be discussed by the government on Wednesday. The latest version of the law, which is stil...

ANALYSIS-China investors bet on volatility as U.S. presidential election heats up

Investors in China are betting on a bumpy ride until the end of the U.S. presidential election and seeking to protect their assets from a long chill in Sino-U.S. ties. Global equity fund managers are shifting out of New York-listed shares i...

Batting at number 7 is not leading from front: Gambhir lashes out at Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni did not lead from the front by dropping himself down the batting order during a mammoth chase, opined former India batsman Gautam Gambhir, tearing into CSK captains decision to bat at number seven against Rajasthan Roy...

EXPLAINER-Whale beaching: An enduring mystery

Rescuers are trying to free a pod of long-finned pilot whales stranded off the Australian island of Tasmania. Around 470 whales are in the pod, more than half of which have already died, in one of the worlds biggest beachings.WHY DO WHALES ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020