German hospital says Kremlin critic Navalny has been discharged

German hospital says Kremlin critic Navalny has been dischargedReuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-09-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 12:45 IST
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been discharged from the hospital in Berlin where he has been treated after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia last month and then being airlifted to Berlin while still in a coma. "The patient's condition had improved sufficiently for him to be discharged from acute inpatient care," the Charite hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Based on the patient's progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible. However, it remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning," it added.
ALSO READ
No need for political discussion over Nord Stream 2 project -Ifax cites Kremlin
Russia summons German envoy over Berlin comments on Navalny
Allies of Kremlin critic Navalny say campaign office in Siberia attacked
Alexei Navalny poisoning must get independent probe, says UN’s Bachelet
Putin, Lukashenko to discuss energy, regional conflicts at talks in Russia -Kremlin