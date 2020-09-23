Kremlin says glad Navalny is recovering, says he's welcome back in Russia

Kremlin says glad Navalny is recovering, says he's welcome back in RussiaReuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 15:23 IST
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that opposition politician Alexei Navalny was free to return to Russia like any other citizen after being discharged from a hospital in Germany, which says he was poisoned with a nerve agent.
The 44-year-old Kremlin critic collapsed during a flight in Siberia last month. He was airlifted from Russia to Berlin where the German government said tests in Germany, France and Sweden had determined he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.
Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin was pleased to see that Navalny was making a recovery and had been discharged from hospital.
