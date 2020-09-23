Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surat-based doctor, who removed his oxygen support to help

MGM Healthcare, where Dr Sanket Mehta was reportedly airlifted for treatment, said he was "able to maintain good oxygenation with 100 per cent oxygen saturation." According to a release from MGM Healthcare, Dr Mehta, in his late 30s, was put on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO-- heart lung assistance) in a private hospital in Surat for "Covid-19 induced respiratory failure." Mehta "risked his life by removing his oxygen support to intubate another patient who required ventilator support in the same ICU.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:11 IST
Surat-based doctor, who removed his oxygen support to help
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

A Surat-based doctor who risked his life by removing his oxygen support to intubate another elderly patient while being treated for a respiratory failure is off ECMO support in a city hospital where he was shifted and breathing naturally. MGM Healthcare, where Dr Sanket Mehta was reportedly airlifted for treatment, said he was "able to maintain good oxygenation with 100 per cent oxygen saturation." According to a release from MGM Healthcare, Dr Mehta, in his late 30s, was put on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO-- heart lung assistance) in a private hospital in Surat for "Covid-19 induced respiratory failure." Mehta "risked his life by removing his oxygen support to intubate another patient who required ventilator support in the same ICU. During this time his condition further deteriorated since he was off oxygen support for nearly 15-20 minutes," the release said.

The expert team there then decided to shift him to MGM Healthcare about two weeks ago. "On arrival Dr Sanket had fluctuating oxygen saturation and was ECMO dependent for oxygenation. His chest X-ray showed 'white out' lungs, meaning the lungs were stiff and not contributing to oxygen exchange." Additionally he had severe muscular weakness and was only able to "flicker his fingers, and not move any of his limbs," it said.

Over a period of time with continued management and support, his ventilation has improved, lungs have cleared and he is able to maintain good oxygenation with 100 per cent oxygen saturation, the hospital said. According to Dr K R Balakrishnan, Chairman & Director of Cardiac Sciences and Director of the Heart and Lung Transplant Program at MGM Healthcare, "this time, we were dealing with a clinician par excellence who stood tall with his action even when he himself was vulnerable." After a thorough assessment, Dr Mehta has been taken off ECMO and his lungs with 40 per cent oxygen support are able to sustain oxygenation at 100 per cent oxygen saturation, the release said.

"He has been undergoing intensive physiotherapy and his muscle power has gradually increased from Grade 0 to Grade 2. All his blood parameters are within normal range," it added.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Teams not willing to sell Moyes' transfer targets, says West Ham owner

West Ham United may not sign any more players before the transfer window shuts on Oct. 5 as the bids made for targets named by manager David Moyes have not been accepted, the Premier League clubs co-owner David Sullivan has said. West Ham h...

UPDATE 2-Ruth Bader Ginsburg's coffin arrives at Supreme Court as three days of tributes begin

The United States began three days of tributes to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Wednesday, as pallbearers carried her flag-draped coffin into the white marble court building and members of the public lined up to pay their res...

Jurgen Klopp, Hansi Flick, Julian Nagelsmann nominated for UEFA Men's Coach of the Year

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Bayern Munichs Hansi Flick, and RB Leipzigs Julian Nagelsmann were on Wednesday shortlisted for the 2019-2020 UEFA Mens Coach of the Year. UEFA has announced the names of the nominees shortlisted for both 201...

Dip in TB notification from Jan to Aug this yr as against corresponding period of 2019, says govt

Notification of tuberculosis cases in India from January to August this year stood at 11,76,164 as against 16,49,310 cases notified during the corresponding period in 2019, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told Lok Sabha o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020