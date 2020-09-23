PM reviews COVID-19 situation with CMs, representatives of 7 states with high case load
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 pandemic situation with chief ministers and other representatives of seven high-case-load states through video conference. Other than Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the case positivity rate of these states has also been observed to be above the national average of 8.52 per cent.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 pandemic situation with chief ministers and other representatives of seven high-case-load states through video conference. The virtual meeting, also attended by health ministers of these states, began in the evening.
These states are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab, officials said, noting that more than 63 per of the active cases in the country are concentrated in these seven states. They also account for 65.5 per cent of the total confirmed cases and 77 per cent of the total deaths, a statement had said earlier.
Along with the other five states, Punjab and Delhi have reported an increase in the number of cases being reported recently, they said, adding that Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi are also reporting high mortality with more than two per cent case fatality rate (CFR). Other than Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the case positivity rate of these states has also been observed to be above the national average of 8.52 per cent. The Centre, as per the statement, has been leading the fight against COVID-19 in effective collaboration and close coordination with the state and union territory governments.
