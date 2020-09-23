Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE * Britain reported 6,178 new daily cases on Wednesday, the highest since May 1, as the government defended its new, stricter measures against criticism that they did not got far enough, saying it was trying to balance supporting the economy while protecting health. * Authorities in Spain's Madrid region requested urgent help to hire hundreds of foreign doctors and reinforce police, as they mulled widening a partial lockdown to more areas.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:30 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Johnson & Johnson kicked off a final 60,000-person trial of a single-shot COVID-19 vaccine that potentially would simplify distribution of millions of doses compared with leading rivals using two doses.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Britain reported 6,178 new daily cases on Wednesday, the highest since May 1, as the government defended its new, stricter measures against criticism that they did not got far enough, saying it was trying to balance supporting the economy while protecting health.

* Authorities in Spain's Madrid region requested urgent help to hire hundreds of foreign doctors and reinforce police, as they mulled widening a partial lockdown to more areas. * Germany's health minister urged users of a smartphone app to help trace infections to upload positive test results into the system, so that others at risk get a timely warning.

* The French government is expected to unveil tighter restrictions for Paris on Wednesday following a cabinet meeting, BFM TV and Le Parisien newspaper said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Organisers of the delayed Tokyo Olympics will require COVID-19 tests for non-Japanese athletes and other participants upon arrival. * Indonesia reported 4,465 new cases on Wednesday, its biggest daily rise.

* India's infections surged again on Wednesday, a day after hitting their lowest in almost a month. * Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria is considering easing curbs sooner than previously flagged, as the two-week average of new infections in Melbourne dropped below 30.

AMERICAS * Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will unveil on Wednesday what he says is a far-reaching plan to help the economy recover from the pandemic while ensuring efforts to fight the outbreak do not falter.

* Mexico's confirmed cases rose to 705,263 on Tuesday, along with a reported death toll of 74,348. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday reported its highest daily number of infections since the start of the pandemic at 1,083 new cases. * Ethiopia has agreed to buy 1.5 million testing kits that will be made at a factory there that has been newly built by China's BGI Group.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Britain will host clinical trials where volunteers are deliberately infected with the new coronavirus to test the effectiveness of vaccine candidates, the Financial Times reported. AstraZeneca and Sanofi said that they are not involved in the planned trial.

* The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told a U.S. Senate hearing that the agency will vet the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, downplaying the role of the Trump administration in its authorization process. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Shares dipped and the dollar ticked up near two-month highs on Wednesday as data reaffirmed lingering concerns that new restrictions will hurt the economic recovery. * Income earned from work worldwide dropped by an estimated 10.7%, or $3.5 trillion, in the first nine months of 2020, compared to the same period a year ago.

* Nearly 36,000 Japanese companies have chosen to discontinue their business so far this year, mainly due to the hit from coronavirus. * Travel restrictions around Europe ravaged Spain's tourism industry during the crucial month of August, as number of nights booked in hotels fell 64% last month from a year ago.

* Portugal's budget deficit soared to 10.5% of gross domestic product in the second quarter of 2020 from 2.2% a year earlier because of the pandemic.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Stretch of Mumbai-Nagpur highway gets flooded

A discharge of water from a dam led to the flooding of a stretch of Mumbai-Nagpur Highway in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, an official said. The Bor Dahegaon irrigation project is filled to the capacity after almost ten y...

Mathura: BKU activists protest against erratic power supply to farmers

Some activists of the Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU on Wednesday started an indefinite protest here against the alleged erratic power supply causing difficulties for the farmers. According to the district president of the union, Raj Kumar Tomar...

Passage Exercise between Australian, Indian Navy underway in East Indian Ocean

The Passage Exercise PASSEX between the Royal Australian Navy and the Indian Navy is underway in the East Indian Ocean region, said a spokesperson of the Indian Navy on Wednesday. PASSEX underway between the Royal Australian Navy and the I...

Fauci: Scientists may know about vaccine by Dec

Dr Anthony Fauci says by the end of this year government scientists should know whether they have a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19. Fauci is among top officials testifying before the Senate Health, Education, Labour and Pensions co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020