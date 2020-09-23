Gujarat adds 1,372 new COVID-19 patients, 1,289 recover;15 die

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 1,372 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total count of infections to 1,27,541, state health department said. With 15 deaths, including four in Surat, the overall toll in the state reached 3,370, it said.

A total of 1,289 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the total count of recoveries to 1,07,701, the department said in a release. With this, the state's recovery rate now stands at 84.44 per cent.

Of the 15 deaths, Ahmedabad and Vadodara reported three deaths each, while two fatalities each occurred in Bhavnagar and Rajkot. One person died in Morbi. At 294, Surat reported the highest number of cases in the state in the day, followed by Ahmedabad with 185 fresh infections.

Rajkot and Vadodara reported 141 and 134 new cases, respectively. Among other districts, Jamnagar reported 95 cases, Banaskantha 51, Mehsana 45, Gandhinagar and Junagadh 38 each, Bhavnagar 37, Amreli, Panchmahal and Kutch 27 each, Morbi 26, Bharuch, Patan and Surendranagar 22 each, Sabarkantha 18, Khed 14, Gir Somnath and Mahisagar 13 each, Dahod 12, Narmada 11, Botad nine, etc.

The state now has 16,470 active cases, the department said. A total of 61,907 samples were tested in the last 24 hours at the rate of 952.42 tests per day per million population, it said.

A total 39,86,370 samples have been tested so far in the state. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,27,541, new cases 1,372, deaths 3,370, discharged 1,07,701, active cases 16,470, and people tested so far 39,86,370.