Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh records 2,434 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Chhattisgarh recorded 2,434 new coronavirus cases and seven more deaths, taking its case count to 93,351 and the death toll to 728 on Wednesday, a health official said. With 29,896 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and has witnessed 347 deaths. Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 93,351, new cases 2,434, total deaths 728, recovered 56,773, active cases 35,850, people tested so far 10,50,165..

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-09-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 23:26 IST
Chhattisgarh records 2,434 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Chhattisgarh recorded 2,434 new coronavirus cases and seven more deaths, taking its case count to 93,351 and the death toll to 728 on Wednesday, a health official said. A total of 576 people were also discharged from various hospitals following recovery while 4,196 patients completed their home isolation during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 56,773.

The state now has 35,850 active cases, the official said. The worst-hit Raipur district with 748 new cases continues to report a high number of infections.

Among other districts, Durg reported 292 fresh cases, Bastar 187, Rajnandgaon 162 and Dantewada 118. Of the seven latest fatalities, three died on Wednesday and four on Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh has recorded over 72,000 COVID-19 cases in the last one month alone. With 29,896 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and has witnessed 347 deaths.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 93,351, new cases 2,434, total deaths 728, recovered 56,773, active cases 35,850, people tested so far 10,50,165..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Hyundai Motor and UNDP launch global initiative to spread messages of sustainability

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

3 Nigerians held in Assam for entering India without documents

Three Nigerian nationals were apprehended from Assams Karimganj district on Wednesday for allegedly entering the country without any valid documents, police said. During routine checking, police stopped a car coming from Tripura on National...

Mamata condoles death of Union minister Suresh Angadi

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee mourned the death of Minister of State forRailways Suresh Angadi on WednesdayMy heartfelt condolences to the family, closerelatives friends of Union Minister of State Shri SureshAngadi, on his sad ...

UK's Sunak to offer lifeline to furloughed workers

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce new plans to support jobs on Thursday, as fears mount of a surge in unemployment when an existing 52 billion pound 66 billion support programme comes to an end in just over a month. Sunak h...

Rajasthan election commissioner holds review meet

Rajasthan Election Commissioner P S Mehra on Wednesday held a meeting with officials of the Home and Police departments and gave necessary directions to conduct panchayat election in a free, fair and peaceful manner. Mehra reviewed the law-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020