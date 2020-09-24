Australia's Victoria state reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Australia's Victoria state reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deathsReuters | Sydney | Updated: 24-09-2020 04:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 04:21 IST
Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria state on Thursday reported two deaths from the coronavirus and 12 new cases, compared with five deaths and 15 cases a day earlier.
Victoria, which is on an extended hard lockdown until Sunday, may consider easing some tough restrictions sooner than previously flagged after new infections continued a steady downward trend in recent days.
The two-week average of new infections in the city of Melbourne dropped below 27 on Thursday. If average cases remain below 50 by Sunday, some restrictions may be relaxed.