COVID awareness week in Ganjam district

He said it is noticed that people are not following the regulations, which pose apprehension of surge in COVID-19 cases and the district administration has decided to launch a special drive to raise awareness among the people. He has asked all block development officers and tehasildars to observe the week at the block level.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 24-09-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 09:49 IST
The Ganjam district administration has decided to observe a COVID awareness week from Thursday to tell the people about the importance of social distancing and wearing of mask, an official said. Door to door health screening to identify suspected COVID-19 patients, ramping up of coronavirus tests, awareness rallies will be organised in panchayat level and social distancing and COVID awareness chariots will be moved across the district during the week, said District Collector V A Kulange.

The drives on mask distribution, sanitation, identification of plasma donor would also be carried in the week. "Apart from these, we have also planned to organize health and nutrition webinars, an online competition for school children to mark the observation of the COVID week", Kulange said.

The prime objective of observing the week is to create awareness among the people about COVID-19 and to follow social distancing and to wear mask, Kunage said, adding that it is necessary as different activities have started following the unlock 4. He said it is noticed that people are not following the regulations, which pose apprehension of surge in COVID-19 cases and the district administration has decided to launch a special drive to raise awareness among the people.

He has asked all block development officers and tehasildars to observe the week at the block level. "The battle is still continuing and we will have to fight till the end," he said. Meanwhile, the district's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,781 with the detection of 71 new cases on Wednesday.

