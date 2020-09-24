Manish Sisodia diagnosed with dengue after being hospitalised for fever

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is suffering from dengue and his blood platelets count is falling, the Office of Delhi Deputy CM informed on Thursday. Sisodia is being shifted to Max Hospital, Saket from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital here.

He was earlier admitted to LNJP hospital after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels. He has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Office of Delhi Deputy CM said. Sisodia on September 14 had informed about his positive test results for COVID-19, following which he had isolated himself. (ANI)