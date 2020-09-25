Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya anti-graft agency slams procurement of COVID-19 equipment

The revelations come at a time when medical staff in the East African nation have gone on a series of strikes over low pay and poor-quality protective equipment to treat COVID-19 patients. "The investigation established criminal culpability on the part of public officials in the purchase and supply of COVID-19 emergency commodities at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) that led to irregular expenditure of public funds," the commission said in a report it sent to lawmakers on Wednesday.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 25-09-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 00:38 IST
Kenya anti-graft agency slams procurement of COVID-19 equipment
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Kenya's anti-corruption agency has documented evidence of "criminal" behaviour by officials over the procurement of COVID-19 emergency equipment, said a report presented to the Senate.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission began investigating allegations of graft in June over the procurement and supply of COVID-19 equipment by the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority. The commission said there was "irregular expenditure" of 7.8 billion Kenyan shillings ($71.96 million). The revelations come at a time when medical staff in the East African nation have gone on a series of strikes over low pay and poor-quality protective equipment to treat COVID-19 patients.

"The investigation established criminal culpability on the part of public officials in the purchase and supply of COVID-19 emergency commodities at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) that led to irregular expenditure of public funds," the commission said in a report it sent to lawmakers on Wednesday. The watchdog shared its preliminary findings with the Director of Public Prosecutions and has recommended charges against some officials and a system-wide review at the procurement authority to "seal corruption loopholes in future."

A spokeswoman from the Health Ministry was unavailable for comment. KEMSA is a state-run agency which comes under the ministry. The head of KEMSA was suspended last month over allegations that it had procured low quality items and inflated prices of others.

In a separate report seen by Reuters on Thursday, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority catalogued instances of alleged inflation of prices for products procured by KEMSA. Paracetamol tablets sold at 40 shillings per pack were bought for 66.50 shillings during the pandemic, while alcohol-based sanitizers priced at 313 shillings were purchased at 495 shillings, the report said.

"There was no evidence of indicative price indices obtained through market survey," the report said. It also alleged that most "tenders were retrospectively negotiated and evaluated after the deliveries" and "some of the negotiated prices were not as per the prices as proposed."

Last month, police teargassed protesters in Nairobi during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the procurement of protective gear meant for defence against COVID-19. Health workers in Kenya have posted images on social media showing what they claim is inadequate protective equipment provided to them, such as porous dust overalls that would not prevent the spread of the virus. ($1 = 108.4000 Kenyan shillings)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Ivorian men held from Bengaluru for duping Bengal couple of Rs 82 lakh

West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested two Ivorian nationals from Bengaluru on the charge of duping Rs 82 lakh from a couple living in North 24 Parganas district, an official said here. A team of cyber crime sleuths of Bidhannagar Police a...

Paul Selva, once one of Trump's top generals, endorses Biden

Retired General Paul Selva, once one of President Donald Trumps most senior military advisers, is joining a large group of former Pentagon leaders to publicly endorse Democratic candidate Joe Biden for the Nov. 3 presidential election, acco...

Canada government proposes boost to unemployment benefit in move likely to avert election

Canadas government on Thursday proposed boosting a weekly payout for the jobless that would replace emergency COVID-19 income support that ends this weekend, a move that looks set to help the ruling Liberals win a parliamentary confidence v...

Wentworth Season 8 episode 9 recap, when will it be back on Netflix?

Wentworth Season 8 came back on the small screens on July 28 this year. The series lovers are happy as it is now on the air every Tuesday after a long wait of over one year.Wentworth Season 8 consists of only 10 episodes. This ongoing seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020