FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

U.S. coronavirus cases topped 7 million, accounting for more than 20% of the world's total, and infections rose sharply in Latin America, while European officials warned of a "twindemic" with flu as the continent grapples with a second COVID-19 wave.

AMERICAS * Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are working on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that could be voted on next week, a key lawmaker said.

* Mexico surpassed 75,000 confirmed deaths, as the pandemic ravages Latin American nations with large informal economies where workers have grappled with the twin threats of hunger and contagion. * Brazil recorded 32,817 additional confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, and 831 deaths from the disease.

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will issue decrees laying the legal groundwork for Brazil to join the global COVID-19 vaccine partnership known as COVAX. EUROPE

* A surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe risks becoming a deadly double epidemic of flu and coronavirus infections, EU health officials warned. * Spain's cumulative tally of confirmed infections passed 700,000 and authorities warned of tougher times ahead in the virus hotspot of Madrid.

* The number of people hospitalised in France for COVID-19 went above 6,000 for the first time in more than two months and the prime minister warned the government could be forced to reconfine areas. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India's case tally surged to 5.82 million after it recorded 86,052 new infections in the last 24 hours. * Health authorities in China's eastern city of Qingdao have found coronavirus contamination on some packages stored by a seafood importer.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran's death toll surpassed 25,000, the highest in the Middle East, with total cases spiking to 436,319.

* Israel tightened its lockdown after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said surging infections were pushing the nation to "the edge of the abyss". MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The scientific head of the U.S. government program designed to speed development of COVID-19 vaccines said he supports stricter rules to grant emergency use of new inoculations against the coronavirus. * Novavax started a late-stage trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the UK in partnership with the government's Vaccines Taskforce. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers charged with guiding the economy through its worst collapse in a century diverged broadly this week over what to expect in coming months. * G7 finance ministers are expected to signal their support for extending a debt relief programme aimed at helping the poorest countries weather the pandemic, three sources briefed on the issue said.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Amy Caren Daniel; Edited by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)