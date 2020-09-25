Left Menu
Development News Edition

Activities for promoting the 'Yoga Break' protocol resumed

This five-minute protocol is intended to introduce people at the workplace to Yoga, and also to help them to take a break from the work schedule and to refresh and re-focus. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 14:52 IST
Activities for promoting the 'Yoga Break' protocol resumed
Ministry of AYUSH in association with MDNIY developed 5 minutes yoga break protocol to de-stress, refresh and re-focus the workers at the workplace in 2019. Image Credit: ANI

Activities for promoting the "Yoga Break" protocol of the Ministry of AYUSH, which were suspended after the onset of the Covid-19 protocol, have been resumed with effect from today. This five-minute protocol is intended to introduce people at the workplace to Yoga, and also to help them to take a break from the work schedule and to refresh and re-focus.

Yoga is an ancient Indian discipline intended to bring balance and well being of individuals to the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual dimensions. Due to a change in working habits, particularly on the computer and continuously sitting for long hours, the majority of the workforce is feeling work stress. Such stress may decrease the focus at work which may further hamper their efficiency and effectiveness.

Ministry of AYUSH in association with MDNIY developed 5 minutes yoga break protocol to de-stress, refresh and re-focus the workers at the workplace in 2019. The protocol which was developed by a group of eminent Yoga experts contains a few stretching Yoga practices including Tadasana, Kati Chakrasana, etc. and Nadisodhana Bhramari Pranayama and Dhyana. The protocol was initially launched on a trial basis in January 2020 and was found to be effective, based on an analysis of feedback of participants.

Ministry of AYUSH resumed the demonstration and practice the Yoga Break (Y-Break) Protocol today at the AYUSH Bhavan. and MDNIY campuses in New Delhi. Taking account of the currently prevailing health emergency, additional emphasis was laid on breathing exercise (pranayama), in view of its effectiveness in increasing the lungs capacity. The demonstration and training will continue for ten minutes daily in the lawns of AYUSH Bhavan and participants from various offices in the vicinity have enlisted to join the same. Strict adherence to the norms of social distancing and other guidelines of the government is being ensured. Ministry of AYUSH will extend this facility free of cost to the staff & officers of various offices situated in GPO Complex, INA, New Delhi in the coming weeks.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah, BJP leaders pay tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several BJP leaders paid tributes to Jan Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary on Friday. Speaking to reporters, Amit Shah said, Today crores of BJP workers and people of the country are...

Canara Bank to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr equity capital

Canara Bank on Friday said it will raise an additional equity capital up to Rs 2,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement QIP. The QIP issue shall be within the overall maximum limit of board-approved capital raising plan for 202...

Iran, Russia discussing joint production of COVID-19 vaccine - agencies

Iran and Russias sovereign wealth fund are discussing the joint production of a vaccine against COVID-19, Russian news agencies cited the Iranian ambassador to Moscow as saying on Friday.The Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF has said it i...

Passing out parade of 273 Andhra SCT SIs held

Anantapuram Andhra Pradesh India ANI September 25 The passing out parade of 273 stipendiary cadet trainee sub-inspectors SCT SIs, including 50 women officers, was conducted at Police Parade Ground, Anantapur, on Friday after completion of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020