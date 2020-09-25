Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Dutch football fans score own goal with pandemic-defying bash

Local mayor Theo Wetering said he issued a permit for the party to avoid surprise gatherings popping up throughout the city, but the fans were supposed to keep a proper distance from each other as the number coronavirus infections in the Netherlands increases. "By having them watch the game together on a square we would be better able to control them and uphold the rules.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:04 IST
Soccer-Dutch football fans score own goal with pandemic-defying bash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fans of Dutch soccer team Willem II Tilburg came under fire in the Netherlands for throwing a large party with no regard for social distancing rules to celebrate their team's return to European competition.

Pictures taken by fans showed around 1,000 supporters singing and dancing on a square in Tilburg on Thursday before Willem II's Europa League qualifying match against Scottish side Rangers. Local mayor Theo Wetering said he issued a permit for the party to avoid surprise gatherings popping up throughout the city, but the fans were supposed to keep a proper distance from each other as the number coronavirus infections in the Netherlands increases.

"By having them watch the game together on a square we would be better able to control them and uphold the rules. It was a deliberate choice," he told public broadcaster Radio 1. "It's our first European match in 15 years, people want to celebrate that."

Yet critics said the event lacked any kind of control, and fans were seen dancing, cheering and yelling without keeping their distance from each other. "This is how it looks if you ruin everything for everybody else. A terrible own goal in our fight against the coronavirus," the parliamentary leader of Prime Minister Mark Rutte's VVD party Klaas Dijkhoff tweeted.

The local hospital in Tilburg also expressed its regret about the party. "There is every reason to be alert and follow the rules. That did not happen here and it is very unfortunate to see that happening so close to our hospital where staff are treating patients who have the virus," the hospital said in a statement.

Critics of the party in Tilburg will not have to fear a repeat, however, as Willem II crashed out of the competition with a 4-0 defeat.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Former Bhiwandi corporator, 3 others held for extortion

Four people, including a former corporator, were remanded in police custody on Friday for allegedly extorting money from a builder on several occasions, police in Bhiwandi in Thane said. Main Accused Mohammad Khalid Mukhtar Ahmed Shaikh 47 ...

Amazon Prime Video surprises 'Mirzapur' fans by dropping Season 1 for free

As the release date for the most-anticipated season two of Mirzapur fast approaches, Amazon Prime Video is all set to give die-hard fans a full first season at no cost. With Season 1 of the show streaming on the platform, Amazon Prime Video...

UK study shows rapid test has diagnostic sensitivity over 99%

A new rapid test for COVID-19 has over 99 diagnostic sensitivity in early studies, scientists assessing the test at the University of Oxford said on Friday. Public Health England official Steve Pullan said that early data indicated the LamP...

US News Roundup: Trump rallies supporters in key battleground states of Florida, North Carolina; Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. House Democrats crafting new 2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief packageDemocrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are working on a 2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020