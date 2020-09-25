Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore court declares death of COVID-19 infected Indian worker a suicide

Ruling the death as suicide, State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam on Friday cited the hospital's review which found his death was neither "predictable (nor) preventable", The Straits Times reported. Alagu Periyakarrupan, who hailed from Tamil Nadu, was admitted at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) for COVID-19 on April 19.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:31 IST
Singapore court declares death of COVID-19 infected Indian worker a suicide
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Singapore court on Friday declared the death of a 46-year-old construction worker from India a suicide, nearly five months after he was found dead in a hospital here where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Ruling the death as suicide, State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam on Friday cited the hospital's review which found his death was neither "predictable (nor) preventable", The Straits Times reported.

Alagu Periyakarrupan, who hailed from Tamil Nadu, was admitted at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) for COVID-19 on April 19. Five days later, he was found motionless without a pulse at an outdoor staircase landing on the third floor of the hospital. Noting that Alagu's attending consultant was Tamil speaking and able to hold a conversation with him, the state coroner said: "While he (Alagu) did express concern about his financial position and kids in India, he did not voice any suicidal thoughts." She found no lapses in clinical care for Alagu, adding that his death was "the deliberate act of suicide." The court heard that the Indian national made a call to his nephew while he was in the hospital, telling him that he would have to take care of his family as well as his own.

When the nephew tried to probe further, Alagu assured him that everything was all right and that he would recover soon. On Thursday, the court heard that Alagu had no complications and was on track to be transferred to a community facility.

But, at about 5.30 am on April 23, he made two video recordings on his phone from the toilet of his ward, saying that he wanted to end his life because he had COVID-19. The videos were played in court. He is believed to have then used a metal hook to prise open one of the window panes by his bed, and leapt from the window.

An autopsy report found that he died from injuries caused by "a fall from height". He had multiple injuries, including a ruptured heart, bleeding into the chest cavity, fractured ribs and pelvis, and bleeding over the surface of his brain..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Former Bhiwandi corporator, 3 others held for extortion

Four people, including a former corporator, were remanded in police custody on Friday for allegedly extorting money from a builder on several occasions, police in Bhiwandi in Thane said. Main Accused Mohammad Khalid Mukhtar Ahmed Shaikh 47 ...

Amazon Prime Video surprises 'Mirzapur' fans by dropping Season 1 for free

As the release date for the most-anticipated season two of Mirzapur fast approaches, Amazon Prime Video is all set to give die-hard fans a full first season at no cost. With Season 1 of the show streaming on the platform, Amazon Prime Video...

UK study shows rapid test has diagnostic sensitivity over 99%

A new rapid test for COVID-19 has over 99 diagnostic sensitivity in early studies, scientists assessing the test at the University of Oxford said on Friday. Public Health England official Steve Pullan said that early data indicated the LamP...

US News Roundup: Trump rallies supporters in key battleground states of Florida, North Carolina; Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. House Democrats crafting new 2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief packageDemocrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are working on a 2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020