Maha Dy CM warns hospitals on overcharging COVID-19 patients

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said stringent action will be taken against hospitals overcharging COVID-19 patients. At a review meeting here, Pawar, who is guardian minister of Pune, asked local officials to implement the state government's 'my family, my responsibility' anti-COVID-19 drive efficiently.

Pawar said the state government had already fixed rates for COVID-19 treatment. He also promised action against those black marketing medicines during the outbreak.