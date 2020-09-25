Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar reports three more COVID deaths, 1,632 fresh cases

Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 294, followed by Purnea (134), Muzaffarpur (72), Banka (63) and Rohtas (62). Three fresh fatalities were registered in Patna, Samastipur and Vaishali. Bihar now has 13,506 active COVID-19 cases, it said. Patna district has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases at 26,740, followed by Muzaffarpur at 7,967 and Bhagalpur at 7,180.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:47 IST
Bihar reports three more COVID deaths, 1,632 fresh cases

Three more people died due to COVID-19 in Bihar, raising the death toll in the state to 881, while 1,632 fresh cases pushed the tally to 1,75,897, a health department bulletin said on Friday. Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 294, followed by Purnea (134), Muzaffarpur (72), Banka (63) and Rohtas (62).

Three fresh fatalities were registered in Patna, Samastipur and Vaishali. At least 1,810 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,61,510, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 91.82 per cent. Bihar now has 13,506 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

Patna district has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases at 26,740, followed by Muzaffarpur at 7,967 and Bhagalpur at 7,180. According to the bulletin, the state health department conducted 1,64,769 sample tests in the last 24 hours, which took the total number of such examinations carried out so far to over 65.79 lakh.

A record of 1,94,088 samples were tested on September 22. Patna district accounted for the highest COVID-19 fatalities at 203, followed by Bhagalpur at 58. PTI AR BDC BDC

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India offers USD 100 mn Line of Credit to Lanka for solar projects

India has offered a Line of Credit worth USD 100 million to Sri Lanka for three solar projects in the country, according to an official statement here. Indias High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay called on Minister of Power Dullas Al...

Rakul Preet Singh questioned by NCB in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Friday questioned actor Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukones manager Karishma Prakash, and Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajputs death. The ...

U’khand CM orders probe into minister's allegations of ‘missing’ IAS officer

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered a probe after a state minister expressed fears that a senior IAS officer in her department had either been kidnapped or gone underground. However, it was later found that the IAS ...

Global COVID-19 death toll could hit 2 million before vaccine in wide use -WHO

The global death toll from COVID-19 could double to 2 million before a successful vaccine is widely used and could be even higher without concerted action to curb the pandemic, an official at the World Health Organization said on Friday.Unl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020