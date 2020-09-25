293 fresh COVID-19 cases take Himachal Pradesh's tally to 13,680; death toll 153

Shimla, Sep 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 153 on Friday with seven more fatalities, while 293 fresh cases took the infection tally in the state to 13,680, according to health department data. Of the seven deaths, two each were reported from Shimla and Solan and one each from Hamirpur, Sirmaur and Chamba, the state health department data said. Among the seven, six were men and one was a woman, all aged between 35 and 66, it said.

Kangra has so far reported 37 deaths, followed by 26 each in Solan and Shimla, 20 in Mandi, 11 in Sirmaur, ten in Una, nine in Chamba, seven in Hamirpur, five in Kullu and one each in Kinnaur and Bilaspur. A total of 294 patients recovered from the disease on Friday.

The total number of recoveries in the state stands at 9,528, while 18 people have migrated out of the state. Currently, there are 3,976 active COVID-19 cases in the state.