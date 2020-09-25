Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two charged in deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Massachusetts veterans' home

Massachusetts Attorney Maura Healey said the criminal case against the former officials at Holyoke Soldiers' Home was believed to be the first yet linked to an outbreak at a U.S. nursing facility during the pandemic. The case against former Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former Medical Director David Clinton stemmed from a March decision to consolidate two dementia units, putting COVID-19 positive residents within feet of ones without symptoms, Healey said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 23:48 IST
Two charged in deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Massachusetts veterans' home
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Two former heads of Massachusetts veterans home have been indicted on criminal neglect charges for their roles in handling a COVID-19 outbreak that killed 76 people, the state's attorney general said on Friday. Massachusetts Attorney Maura Healey said the criminal case against the former officials at Holyoke Soldiers' Home was believed to be the first yet linked to an outbreak at a U.S. nursing facility during the pandemic.

The case against former Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former Medical Director David Clinton stemmed from a March decision to consolidate two dementia units, putting COVID-19 positive residents within feet of ones without symptoms, Healey said. In a tribute to the victims, Healey said: "They risked their lives from the beaches of Normandy to some, the jungles of Vietnam ... And to know that they died under the most horrific of circumstances is truly shocking."

In the United States and worldwide, nursing homes, filled with elderly residents who are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus, have suffered a harrowing toll in the pandemic. Authorities began investigating the Soldiers' Home, a 247-bed, state-run facility in Holyoke that provides healthcare, hospice care, nursing and other services to veterans, after learning of "serious issues" with infection control procedures.

The U.S. Justice Department has also launched a related investigation into conditions at the facility. The indictment in Hampden County Superior Court charges Walsh and Clinton with five counts of "wantonly or recklessly" committing or permitting bodily injury, and five counts for abuse, neglect or mistreatment of an elderly or disabled person.

Walsh plans to plead not guilty, his lawyer, Tracy Miner, said. "It is unfortunate that the Attorney General is blaming the effects of a deadly virus that our state and federal governments have not been able to stop on Bennett Walsh," she said.

Clinton's attorneys did not respond to requests for comment.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Entertainment News Roundup: Fans of boy band BTS join swarm of Ants chasing South Korea's hit IPO; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

World Bank approves $450m to support Pakistan’s transition to clean energy resources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Police officer shot dead at custody centre in London

A British police officer was shot dead in the early hours of Friday by a man who was being held at a custody centre in south London. Police said the incident occurred at about 215 a.m. while the man was being detained at the Croydon Custody...

Details on Trump's $200 cards for Medicare users scarce and conflicted

The Trump administrations planned distribution of 200 benefit cards to Medicare recipients will take place over the next few months, with not all beneficiaries receiving one before the Nov. 3 presidential election, a U.S. Department of Heal...

Cycling-Italian Ganna wins time trial world title on home soil

Pre-race favourite Filippo Ganna won his maiden individual time trial world title on home soil as the Italian crushed his rivals over 32 kilometres on Friday.The 24-year-old, a four-times individual pursuit world champion on the track, cloc...

4 who broke into Noida factory arrested

Four members of a gang that broke into factories and houses for robbery were arrested in Noida on Friday, police said. The four, who were involved in a robbery at a factory here after holding its security guard hostage four days ago, were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020