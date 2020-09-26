Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recurrent heart attacks on the decline, yet risk remains high: Study

According to new research, after surviving a heart attack, the proportion of patients who experience a repeat attack within a year fall between 2008 and 2017, with a greater decline in women than men.

ANI | London | Updated: 26-09-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 14:29 IST
Recurrent heart attacks on the decline, yet risk remains high: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

According to new research, after surviving a heart attack, the proportion of patients who experience a repeat attack within a year fall between 2008 and 2017, with a greater decline in women than men. The research was published today in the American Heart Association's flagship journal Circulation. Despite the improvement, the rate of recurrent heart attacks, hospitalization for heart failure, and death remain high in heart attack survivors.

"Secondary events after a heart attack may be prevented by ensuring that patients receive guideline-recommended treatments to lower the risk for recurrent heart disease and death after hospital discharge," said Sanne A. E. Peters, Ph.D., lead author of the study and senior lecturer at The George Institute for Global Health in collaboration with Imperial College London, United Kingdom. While the number of people dying from a heart attack has decreased substantially over the past few decades, those who survive are at increased risk to experience another heart attack or to die within a year after they leave the hospital. To examine the change in rates and compare the changes in men and women, researchers used data from Medicare and commercial health insurers on more than 770,000 women and more than 700,000 men who were hospitalized for a heart attack between 2008 and 2017.

Researchers looked at the rates of recurrent heart attacks, procedures to open clogged heart arteries and, hospitalizations to treat heart failure during the first year after hospital discharge following a heart attack. Among Medicare patients, the rate of death from all causes was also tracked. The researchers found that between 2008 and 2017, the age-adjusted rates (in terms of the number per 1,000 person-years):

-recurrent heart attack declined from 89.2 to 72.3 in women and from 94.2 to 81.3 in men overall; however, the rate did not decline in women aged 21-54 years old or in men aged 55-79; -recurrent heart disease event rates (either heart attack or undergoing a procedure to open clogged arteries) declined from 166.3 to 133.3 in women and from 198.1 to 176.8 in men;

-hospitalization due to heart failure rates declined from 177.4 to 158.1 in women and from 162.9 to 156.1 in men; and -death rates from any cause in those age 66 and older declined from 403.2 to 389.5 in women and from 436.1 to 417.9 in men.

"Improvements in the emergency treatment of heart attacks and better treatment options for people who survive a heart attack may explain the overall decline," Peters said. As for the lack of decline in recurrent heart attacks in younger women and older men, Peters said they don't know why the rates were different in these populations, "In women, it could be that younger women and their treating physicians may be more likely to miss signs of worsening heart disease." For recurrent heart attack, recurrent heart disease events, and heart failure hospitalizations, there was a proportionately greater reduction over time in women than men. The sex differences persisted in the most recent year studied. In 2017, there were higher rates of heart attack and heart disease events and death in men, but higher rates of heart failure hospitalization among women. These rates were adjusted for multiple variables including age, race, and various medical conditions and treatments.

"We expected to see a decline in the rate of events, however, we did not expect the rates to differ between the sexes. It may be that the improvements in men were achieved before our study period, leaving less room for improvement in the most recent decade. It could also be that the attention paid to heart disease in women over recent years has resulted in greater gains. However, regardless of the improvements, the rates of recurrent events in people who survived a heart attack are still very high in both sexes. Patients should speak with their doctors to ensure that they get the right treatments to prevent secondary events and must make sure that they adopt or maintain a healthy lifestyle," said Peters. While the database used in the study was large, multi-ethnic, and included a wide age range, findings from these insured groups may not be generalizable to the overall population. The study is also limited because the data sources do not include information on the severity of heart attack, so the reduction in repeat attacks over time might reflect a reduced severity of the initial attacks.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

RIL's retail arm receives Rs 7,500 cr from Silver Lake for 1.75% stake sale

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries Ltd RIL on Saturday said it has received Rs 7,500 crore from US private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, which has picked up 1.75 per cent stake in its retail arm. Earlier, on September 9, RIL...

NCPCR directs 8 states to start sending children placed in child care homes back to their families

The countrys apex child rights body NCPCR has directed eight states that account for over 70 per cent of children in care homes to ensure their return to their families, noting that it is the right of every child to grow up in a familial en...

Motorcycling-Rossi staying in MotoGP with Petronas Yamaha

Italian great Valentino Rossi will race for the Petronas Yamaha MotoGP team next season after signing a one-year contract renewal, Yamaha said on Saturday. Yamaha said the 41-year-old nine-time world champion will have the Japanese manufact...

Govt official booked for raping woman in UP's Shamli

An official of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation was booked for allegedly raping a woman in Shamli district, police said on SaturdayAccording to a complaint lodged by the woman, the official allegedly raped her when she had come to his of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020