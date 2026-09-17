UK and Cook Islands Take New Treaty Steps on Nuclear Compensation and Cooperation

The United Kingdom and the Cook Islands have taken separate treaty steps supporting the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear science and technology, depositing legal instruments during activities connected to the annual Treaty Event at the IAEA General Conference. Their commitments address two important parts of international nuclear cooperation: arrangements for compensation after a nuclear incident and opportunities for countries to share research, training and technical expertise.

Britain Backs a Change to Nuclear Compensation Funding

The United Kingdom deposited its instrument of ratification of the Amendment to the Convention on Supplementary Compensation for Nuclear Damage, backing a change to how countries contribute to an international compensation fund. The Convention establishes a framework for a minimum national compensation amount and additional public funding from participating countries when national compensation is insufficient to cover damage caused by a nuclear incident.

The amendment, adopted in 2026, revises the contribution formula to remove the requirement for countries without nuclear reactors to pay into the supplementary international fund. For those countries, the change removes a financial obligation under the funding arrangements, addressing how the cost of supplementary compensation is shared among participating states. The wider framework provides a means of making additional funds available when the damage from an incident exceeds the compensation available nationally.

Legal Commitments Give Nuclear Cooperation a Stronger Foundation

Sonia Farrey, the United Kingdom's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, IAEA and CTBTO, represented the country at the Treaty Event ceremony. Lord Wood of Anfield, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, deposited the instrument of ratification later in the day during a separate meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Grossi described participation in nuclear treaties as a commitment that carries national responsibilities and communicates a country's support for a strong international legal framework. His remarks highlighted the importance of agreed rules in supporting the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear technology, giving treaty participation a practical significance beyond the formal act of depositing a legal instrument.

Cook Islands Strengthens Regional Research and Training Ties

The Cook Islands deposited its instrument of acceptance of the Regional Cooperative Agreement for Research, Development and Training Related to Nuclear Science and Technology for Asia and the Pacific. Sandrina Thondoo, Director of the Treaties, Multilateral and Oceans Division at the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, represented the Cook Islands as it strengthened its participation in regional nuclear cooperation.

The agreement brings participating countries together for research, development and training activities, including projects that respond to shared regional priorities. Acceptance gives the Cook Islands a stronger foundation for involvement in these cooperative activities and initiatives that build technical capabilities, supporting the exchange of knowledge and experience needed to advance peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology across the region.