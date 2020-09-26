Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesters scuffle with police at London anti-lockdown demo

The police ordered the protest to disperse because demonstrators had failed to socially distance or wear masks, meaning it was no longer exempt from national rules that limit gatherings to six people. Video footage showed officers briefly using batons to drive the protesters back.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 22:02 IST
Protesters scuffle with police at London anti-lockdown demo
Police said 10 people had been arrested and four officers injured, including two who required hospital treatment. Image Credit: ANI

Protesters at a central London anti-lockdown rally scuffled with police officers on Saturday who was trying to break up the demonstration because of a lack of social distancing.

Police said 10 people had been arrested and four officers injured, including two who required hospital treatment. "We continue to urge crowds to disperse," the police said on Twitter. Chanting "Freedom" and carrying banners saying "We Do Not Consent" and "COVID 1984", thousands of people had crammed into Trafalgar Square to protest against restrictions to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Many told broadcasters they believed the pandemic was a hoax created by governments to control people. The police ordered the protesters to disperse because demonstrators had failed to socially distance or wear masks, meaning it was no longer exempt from national rules that limit gatherings to six people.

Video footage showed officers briefly using batons to drive the protesters back. "We want to be clear, this protest is no longer exempt from the regulations," the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter. "We are asking those attending to disperse. Sadly, some officers have been injured while engaging with people."

Saturday's demonstration followed a similar event last weekend when 32 people were arrested for offences including violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker. Two officers suffered minor injuries at that protest. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tightened COVID-19 restrictions this week, telling people to work from home if possible and ordering pubs and restaurants to close early after cases started to rise again.

The United Kingdom recorded 6,042 new cases of COVID-19, official figures showed on Saturday, and 34 new deaths among those who tested positive for the virus within 28 days.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Russia COVID-19 cases total rises by 7,523 to 1,143,571

Moscow Russia, September 26 ANISputnik Russia has registered 7,523 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours, up from 7,212 a day earlier, which brings the cumulative total to 1,143,571, the federal response center sa...

Napoli vs Genoa delayed after Perin positive for virus

Genoas Serie A match at Napoli has been delayed for a few hours after goalkeeper Mattia Perin tested positive for the coronavirus. The match on Sunday was scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. local time 1300 GMT but will start three hours later....

ICC staffers at Dubai HQ test positive for COVID, employees to work from home for few days

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the ICC headquarters in Dubai as few of its staffers have tested positive for the dreaded virus and are in mandatory isolation as per the United Arab Emirates health protocols. There is a possibility that in or...

Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants for military members in 2014 disappearance of students

Mexican authorities have issued arrest warrants for members of the Mexican military who may have participated in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students, the head of the investigation, Omar Gomez, said on Saturday.The military participated, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020