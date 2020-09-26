UP reports 4,412 fresh COVID-19 cases

As many as 4,412 fresh COVID-19 cases took Uttar Pradesh's infection tally to 3,82,835 on Saturday, while 69 more deaths pushed the toll to 5,517, according to a health official. There are 57,086 active cases in the state and currently, 29,266 patients are under home isolation, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

As many as 3,20,232 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Prasad said, adding that the state's recovery rate has gone up to 83.64 per cent. A total of 4,412 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state, of which Lucknow reported 599 cases Kanpur Nagar (270), Allahabad (250), Meerut (230) and Lakhimpur Kheri (194), a health bulletin said. It said that among the fresh deaths, 11 were reported from Lucknow, five each from Varanasi and Moradabad, three each from Allahabad , Meerut ,Sonebhadra and Fatehpur. On Friday, over 1.56 lakh samples were tested, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state to over 94 lakh, Prasad said. Stressing that the positivity rate in the state is coming down, the officer said that since the past one week, a declining trend has been seen in the number of daily cases. In a meeting with senior officials earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed satisfaction over the declining positivity rate. He said it is an indication that the state's strategy to contain the infection is showing good results. The chief minister asked officials to continue testing in the same manner and ensure that there is no shortage of manpower or medicines in COVID-19 hospitals. Adityanath directed the officials to pay special attention to Lucknow, which has reported the highest number of cases and deaths in the state, and prepare a better model for containing the infection after consulting the district's nodal officer. Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said the chief minister has set a target of conducting one crore tests by September 30.