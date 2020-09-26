Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Health Minister has conceded Pondy govt's plea for Rs 700 Cr to manage COVID situation: CM

The assurance was given during a meeting in Delhi on Friday, the chief minister said at a virtual meeting on his return from the capital. "We made out a strong case for the allocation of Rs 700 crore to Puducherry for managing the ongoing pandemic situation here," said Narayanasamy, who met Vardhan along with territorial Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and Puducherry MP V Vaithilingam.

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 26-09-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 22:43 IST
Union Health Minister has conceded Pondy govt's plea for Rs 700 Cr to manage COVID situation: CM
Narayanasamy also appealed to legislators, Ministers and MPs to contribute their one month salary to the Covid Fund. Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had assured that an amount of Rs 700 crore would be allocated to the union territory to manage the ongoing COVID- 19 situation. The assurance was given during a meeting in Delhi on Friday, the chief minister said at a virtual meeting on his return from the capital.

"We made out a strong case for the allocation of Rs 700 crore to Puducherry for managing the ongoing pandemic situation here," said Narayanasamy, who met Vardhan along with territorial Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and Puducherry MP V Vaithilingam. "The Health Minister had conceded our plea and also assured to make the allocation soon," the chief minister said, adding the money was needed to ramp up infrastructure in hospitals treating coronavirus patients.

"We also need to strengthen manpower by posting doctors and nursing staff in the hospital," he said. He said the Centre had earmarked only Rs 3 crore for Puducherry in April.

"But we need more funds to meet the present commitments," Narayanasamy added. He further said he met representatives of government employees outfits on his return from Delhi and requested that government employees contribute one day salary to the COVID fund which they had agreed.

Narayanasamy also appealed to legislators, Ministers and MPs to contribute their one month salary to the Covid Fund. "I would contribute me one month pension available to me for having been Member of Parliament to the fund," he added.

Narayanasamy said the agitation planned by the Secular Democratic Alliance here on September 28 to protest against the three agri Bills passed in Parliament would take place as scheduled, adding it would be a peaceful stir.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Central African Republic President Touadera announces second term bid

Central African Republics president said on Saturday he would stand for a second term in the December election, pressing on with preparations for a vote that the opposition wants to be delayed due to concerns over voter registrations.The ma...

Lebanese security forces kill two members of armed group, sources say

The Lebanese security forces killed at least two militants during a heavy exchange of fire on Saturday with an armed group in northeast Lebanon, close to the Syrian border, security sources said. Three members of the Lebanese security force...

Madhya Pradesh CM launches scheme on lines of PM-Kisan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday inaugurated Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojna on the lines of Centres Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi PM-Kisan Scheme. The Chief Minister announced that Rs 4,000 will be transf...

Odisha to hold radio classes for school students from Monday

With schools remaining closed since March 17 due to COVID-19 pandemic, students from classes one to eight of government-run institutes in Odisha will be taught via radio from Monday, a minister said here. The Radio Pathsala programme will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020