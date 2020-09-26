Left Menu
Maha adds 20,419 COVID-19 cases; 23,644 recover, 430 die

With 430 more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the state went up to 35,191, it said. A total of 23,644 patients were discharged after treatment in the state in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,16,450, the department said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 23:02 IST
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,21,176 on Saturday with a single-day addition of 20,419 cases, the state health department said. With 430 more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the state went up to 35,191, it said.

A total of 23,644 patients were discharged after treatment in the state in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,16,450, the department said. The state is now left with 2,69,119 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 2,282 new cases, taking its overall count to 1,96,585, while fatalities rose to 8,750 with 44 more people succumbing to the infection in the city. Out of 430 fatalities reported on Saturday, 227 took place in the last 48 hours while 110 had taken place a week back.

Another 93 deaths had taken place even earlier than that. The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 4,819 new cases, raising the total count of infections in this densely populated region to 4,62,738.

A total of 15,385 people have died so far in the region, the official said. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 3,51,308 and total deaths at 7,606, the official said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 1,74,802 and death toll at 3,563, he said. Kolhapur division has reported 89,581 cases and 2,684 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 50,198 and death count at 1,290.

Latur division has reported 52,709 cases until now and 1,427 fatalities. Akola division has reported 38,835 cases while 839 people have succumbed to the infection until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 99,509 infections and 2,266 fatalities, the official informed. 1,496 COVID-19 patients from outside Maharashtra have received treatment in the state, while 131 have died so far, he said.

A total of 19,45,758 people are currently under home quarantine in the state while 30,571 others are placed in institutional quarantine, he added. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 13,21,176, new cases: 20,419, death toll: 35,191, recovered: 10,16,450, active cases: 2,69,119, people tested so far: 63,76,676.

