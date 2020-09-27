Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Health News Summary

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus Four U.S. states reported record one-day increases in new COVID-19 cases as the nation surpassed the grim milestone of over 7 million total infections, according to a Reuters tally.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 02:28 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Madrid at 'serious risk' without tougher COVID-19 rules, health minister warns

Spain's health minister urged authorities in Madrid on Saturday to tighten restrictions in the coronavirus hotspot, warning that the capital's residents and surrounding regions were at "serious risk" without tougher curbs. Madrid extended a partial lockdown on Friday in several dozen districts with high infection rates, rejecting national government recommendations for a city-wide lockdown as cases continue to surge in the capital. UK universities grapple with spiralling COVID-19 outbreaks

The University of Glasgow has offered a rent rebate to residents and support with securing food and medical supplies for self-isolating students in a sign of the huge challenge colleges are facing when COVID-19 outbreaks hit campus. Students travelled across the country to start university this month, paying thousands of pounds to live in halls of residence and attend lectures in institutions such as Cambridge, Oxford, University College London and Edinburgh. U.S. Midwest sees surge in COVID-19 cases as four states report record increases

Four U.S. states in the Midwest reported record one-day increases in COVID-19 cases on Saturday as infections rise nationally for a second week in a row, according to a Reuters analysis. Minnesota reported 1,418 new cases, Montana 343 new cases, South Dakota reported 579 and Wisconsin had 2,902 new cases. England's COVID-19 app does not accept a third of test results

England's COVID-19 smartphone app launched to curb the spread of the virus does not accept test results processed in the country's state-run laboratories, hospitals or as part of an official survey, it said on Saturday. The App's official account said on Twitter it could not link to test results taken in Public Health England (PHE) laboratories, at the National Health Service (NHS) or as part of a survey run by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). 'Everything is uncertain' in Argentina with coronavirus hitting top five globally

Argentina´s novel coronavirus infections were poised to top 700,000 on Saturday as new daily infections and deaths hit the top five globally, Reuters data showed, despite seven months of quarantine that have ravaged the frail economy. Argentina reported a rolling seven-day average of 11,082 new cases daily, behind only India, the United States, France and Brazil, all countries with far larger populations than the South American nation. Argentina's average daily death toll this week hit 365. Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Four U.S. states reported record one-day increases in new COVID-19 cases as the nation surpassed the grim milestone of over 7 million total infections, according to a Reuters tally. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS U.S. CDC reports 203,180 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 7,009,216 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 50,584 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 851 to 203,180. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 25 compared with its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/33XxDcR) France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases

France registered 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, not far from a daily record of 16,096 set earlier this week. The total number of cases now stands at 527,446, Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have died from the infection increased by 39 to 31,700. UK records 6,042 new COVID-19 cases

The United Kingdom recorded 6,042 new cases of COVID-19, official figures showed on Saturday, and 34 new deaths among those who tested positive for the virus within 28 days. Four U.S. states including Wisconsin report record one-day increases in COVID-19 cases

Four U.S. states reported record one-day increases in new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the nation surpassed the grim milestone of over 7 million total infections, according to a Reuters tally. Wisconsin, one of the states where cases are rising the fastest, reported 2,629 new infections, surpassing its previous record set last Friday, according to the tally.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

SpaceX to provide launch services for NASA's IMAP mission

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan rejects linking removal from U.S. terrorism list with Israel ties

Sudan does not want to link its removal from a U.S. terrorism list that is hindering access to foreign funding for its economy with a normalisation of relations with Israel, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Saturday.Sources said this w...

Saudi Arabia plans to resume tourist visas by early 2021 -minister

Saudi Arabia plans to resume tourist visas by early 2021 after months of suspension amid strict government measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the kingdoms tourism minister told Reuters.Tourism is a key pillar of Saudi Crown Prin...

Judge Amy Coney Barrett at White House ahead of Supreme Court announcement

President Donald Trump on Saturday was set to name conservative appellate judge Amy Coney Barrett as his third U.S. Supreme Court appointment, setting off a scramble in the Republican-led Senate to confirm her before Election Day in 5-12 we...

UK's Johnson should rip up Brexit divorce deal, think-tank says

An influential pro-hard Brexit think-tank urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to tear up his divorce deal with the European Union on Saturday, saying it would still allow the bloc too much power in Britain. Johnsons government has sought thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020