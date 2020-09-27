Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Madrid at 'serious risk' without tougher COVID-19 rules, health minister warns

Spain's health minister urged authorities in Madrid on Saturday to tighten restrictions in the coronavirus hotspot, warning that the capital's residents and surrounding regions were at "serious risk" without tougher curbs. Madrid extended a partial lockdown on Friday in several dozen districts with high infection rates, rejecting national government recommendations for a city-wide lockdown as cases continue to surge in the capital. UK universities grapple with spiralling COVID-19 outbreaks

The University of Glasgow has offered a rent rebate to residents and support with securing food and medical supplies for self-isolating students in a sign of the huge challenge colleges are facing when COVID-19 outbreaks hit campus. Students travelled across the country to start university this month, paying thousands of pounds to live in halls of residence and attend lectures in institutions such as Cambridge, Oxford, University College London and Edinburgh. U.S. Midwest sees surge in COVID-19 cases as four states report record increases

England's COVID-19 smartphone app launched to curb the spread of the virus does not accept test results processed in the country's state-run laboratories, hospitals or as part of an official survey, it said on Saturday. The App's official account said on Twitter it could not link to test results taken in Public Health England (PHE) laboratories, at the National Health Service (NHS) or as part of a survey run by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). 'Everything is uncertain' in Argentina with coronavirus hitting top five globally

Argentina´s novel coronavirus infections were poised to top 700,000 on Saturday as new daily infections and deaths hit the top five globally, Reuters data showed, despite seven months of quarantine that have ravaged the frail economy. Argentina reported a rolling seven-day average of 11,082 new cases daily, behind only India, the United States, France and Brazil, all countries with far larger populations than the South American nation. Argentina's average daily death toll this week hit 365. Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 7,009,216 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 50,584 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 851 to 203,180. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 25 compared with its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/33XxDcR) France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases

France registered 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, not far from a daily record of 16,096 set earlier this week. The total number of cases now stands at 527,446, Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have died from the infection increased by 39 to 31,700. UK records 6,042 new COVID-19 cases

The United Kingdom recorded 6,042 new cases of COVID-19, official figures showed on Saturday, and 34 new deaths among those who tested positive for the virus within 28 days. Four U.S. states including Wisconsin report record one-day increases in COVID-19 cases

