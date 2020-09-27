Left Menu
Mainland China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 patients, fell to 26 from 30 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 85,351, while the number of total deaths remained unchanged at 4,634.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 27-09-2020 06:33 IST
Mainland China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 26, compared with 15 cases announced a day earlier, the national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from abroad. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 patients, fell to 26 from 30 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 85,351, while the number of total deaths remained unchanged at 4,634.

