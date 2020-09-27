Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Left Menu
Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus Four U.S. states reported record one-day increases in new COVID-19 cases as the nation surpassed the grim milestone of over 7 million total infections, according to a Reuters tally.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 coronavirus cases, more than 25,000 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Colombia, which is nearly a month into a national reopening after a long quarantine, surpassed 800,000 on Saturday, a day after deaths from COVID-19 climbed above 25,000. The Andean country has 806,038 confirmed cases of the virus according to the health ministry, with 25,296 reported deaths. Active cases number 78,956.

UK universities grapple with spiralling COVID-19 outbreaks

The University of Glasgow has offered a rent rebate to residents and support with securing food and medical supplies for self-isolating students in a sign of the huge challenge colleges are facing when COVID-19 outbreaks hit campus. Students travelled across the country to start university this month, paying thousands of pounds to live in halls of residence and attend lectures in institutions such as Cambridge, Oxford, University College London and Edinburgh.

U.S. Midwest sees surge in COVID-19 cases as four states report record increases

Four U.S. states in the Midwest reported record one-day increases in COVID-19 cases on Saturday as infections rise nationally for a second week in a row, according to a Reuters analysis. Minnesota reported 1,418 new cases, Montana 343 new cases, South Dakota reported 579 and Wisconsin had 2,902 new cases.

Mainland China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 26, compared with 15 cases announced a day earlier, the national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from abroad. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 patients, fell to 26 from 30 a day earlier.

Brazil reports 28,378 new cases of coronavirus, 869 deaths

Brazil recorded 28,378 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 869 deaths from the disease, its health ministry said on Saturday. Brazil has registered more than 4.7 million confirmed cases of new coronavirus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has reached 141,406, according to the data.

'Everything is uncertain': Coronavirus rages in Argentina, cases top 700,000

Argentina's coronavirus infections topped 700,000 on Saturday with new daily infections and deaths among the top five globally, Reuters data showed, despite seven months of quarantine that have ravaged the frail economy. Argentina reported a rolling seven-day average of 11,082 new cases daily, behind only India, the United States, France and Brazil, all countries with far larger populations than the South American nation. Argentina's average daily death toll this week hit 365.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

U.S. CDC reports 203,180 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 7,009,216 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 50,584 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 851 to 203,180. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 25 compared with its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/33XxDcR)

France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases

France registered 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, not far from a daily record of 16,096 set earlier this week. The total number of cases now stands at 527,446, Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have died from the infection increased by 39 to 31,700.

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases up to 726,431: health ministry

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 726,431 on Saturday, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a reported death toll of 76,243. Authorities reported 5,573 new cases along with 399 deaths on Friday, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.

