Following are the foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN3 UNGA-PM-REAX WHO chief hails Modi's assurance of India's vaccine production prowess to help nations fight COVID-19 New York: World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance that India will use its vaccine production capacity in helping nations fight COVID-19, saying the pandemic can be defeated only by mobilising resources for common good
FGN11 PAK-KAPOOR-HAVELI Pakistan's provincial KP government to buy ancestral houses of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar Peshawar: The provincial government in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has decided to purchase the ancestral houses of legendary Bollywood actors Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar to conserve the historic buildings which are in dilapidated condition and facing demolition threat
FGN9 AFGHAN-SIKHS-HINDUS Facing IS, last embattled Sikhs, Hindus leave Afghanistan Kabul: Afghanistan's dwindling community of Sikhs and Hindus is shrinking to its lowest levels. With growing threats from the local Islamic State affiliate, many are choosing to leave the country of their birth to escape the insecurity and a once-thriving community of as many as 250,000 members now counts fewer than 700.
