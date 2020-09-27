Nepal Army chief goes into self-quarantine

Nepal's Army chief General Purna Chandara Thapa has gone into self-quarantine after his cook tested positive for COVID-19. Thapa has been staying in quarantine since Sunday morning after a cook at the Army chief’s residence tested positive for COVID-19, the Army said in statement.

“Thapa has been staying in quarantine following the directives and criteria issued by the Ministry of Health and Population,” the statement said. In Nepal, security personnel and health workers have been most affected by the COVID–19 with nearly 5,000 personnel from the Nepal Army and Nepal Police testing positive, according to Health Ministry sources.

So far, two of the Nepal Army personnel died due to COVID-19, Army sources said. Meanwhile, Nepal’s coronavirus tally reached 73,394 after1,573 new cases were reported on Sunday.

So far, 53,898 people have fully recovered from the infection. With ten more fatalities reported on Sunday, the country’s COVID-19 death toll reached 477.

Nepal has till the date conducted PCR tests on 988,327 people through various health labs across the country..