Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UK says test result issue on England's COVID-19 app resolved

An issue with England's COVID-19 smartphone app, launched to curb the spread of the virus, which meant it could not accept around a third of test results has been resolved, the government said on Sunday. The app's official account had said on Saturday it could not link to test results taken in Public Health England laboratories, via the National Health Service or as part of a survey run by the Office for National Statistics.

Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 coronavirus cases, more than 25,000 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Colombia, which is nearly a month into a national reopening after a long quarantine, surpassed 800,000 on Saturday, a day after deaths from COVID-19 climbed above 25,000. The Andean country has 806,038 confirmed cases of the virus according to the health ministry, with 25,296 reported deaths. Active cases number 78,956.

U.S. Midwest sees surge in COVID-19 cases as four states report record increases

Four U.S. states in the Midwest reported record one-day increases in COVID-19 cases on Saturday as infections rise nationally for a second week in a row, according to a Reuters analysis. Minnesota reported 1,418 new cases, Montana 343 new cases, South Dakota reported 579 and Wisconsin had 2,902 new cases.

In Brazil's Amazon a COVID-19 resurgence dashes herd immunity hopes

The largest city in Brazil's Amazon has closed bars and river beaches to contain a fresh surge of coronavirus cases, a trend that may dash theories that Manaus was one of the world's first places to reach collective, or herd, immunity. When a large portion of a community becomes immune to a disease, its spread becomes unlikely.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1411 on Sunday compared to Saturday, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by to 9457, the data showed.

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Russia reports 7,867 new coronavirus cases, highest since June 20

Russia's daily tally of new coronavirus cases hit its highest level since June 20 on Sunday at 7,867, bringing its total to 1,151,438, the country's coronavirus task force reported. In Moscow alone, there were 2,016 new cases, exceeding the 2,000 mark for the first time since June 2.

Dutch corona cases reach daily record of 2,995: health authorities

The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands hit a daily record of 2,995 on Sunday, data released by health authorities showed. Coronavirus infections in the country have reached record levels almost every day since mid-September. The previous high of 2,777 was reported on Friday, and the total number of reported cases passed 100,000 earlier last week.

Philippine health ministry reports 2,995 new coronavirus infections, 60 more deaths

The Philippines' health ministry on Sunday reported 2,995 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 60 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 304,226 cases and 5,344 deaths. The Department of Health also said 19,630 people had recovered from COVID-19, bringing total recoveries to 252,510.

Indonesia reports 3,874 new coronavirus infections, 78 new deaths

Indonesia reported 3,874 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 275,213, official data from the COVID-19 task force showed. The southeast Asian country also reported 78 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 10,386.