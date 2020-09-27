COVID-19: 269 new cases, 2 deaths in Surat, 283 discharged

The number of COVID-19 cases in Surat in Gujarat increased by 269 on Sunday to touch 27,281, while two deaths during the day took the toll to 925, an official said. He said 283 people were discharged during the day, comprising 183 in city limits and 100 in the rural areas.

The number of people who have been discharged so far stood at 18,864, giving the city a recovery rate of 90 per cent, the official added. Of the fresh cases, 51 were in Athwa locality in the city, which now has an overall count of 3,760, while Udhna has the lowest with 1,724, as per the Surat Municipal Corporation.

The SMC has so far surveyed 9.2 lakh people in areas where cases have been reported, with 34,327 people in home isolation, officials said. In rural Surat, out of nine talukas, Kamrej has reported the highest number of 1,411 cases so far, followed by Choryasi with 1,331, and Bardoli with 1,201.

Kamrej also tops with 82 deaths, followed by Olpad and Bardoli with 32 each.