Delhi records over 40 COVID-19 deaths for 2nd straight day

The national capital reported 42 COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, taking the number of deaths to 5,235, while 3,292 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,71,114. This is the second day on the trot when the city reported more than 40 coronavirus deaths. On Saturday, authorities had reported 46 fatalities, which was the highest in a day since July 16, when the city reported 58 deaths.

The cumulative COVID-19 case count rose to 2,71,114 on Sunday with 3,292 more people contracting the viral disease. The 42 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,235. The capital reported 3,372 cases on Saturday, 3,827 on Friday, 3,834 on Thursday, 3,714 on Wednesday, and 3,816 on Tuesday.

Of the total cases reported in Delhi so far, 2,36,651 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out. As many as 51,416 tests were conducted on Saturday to detect COVID-19 infection, of which 11,414 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 40,002 rapid antigen tests. The health authorities have conducted around 5.55 lakh tests in the last 10 days -- an average of more than 55,500 per day. The number of total tests conducted was 23,69,592 on September 17. It rose to 29,24,754 on Saturday.

The case positivity rate during the last 24 hours was 6.40 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate was 9.27 per cent. The average death rate for the last 10 days stands at 0.98 per cent. The number of active cases decreased from 29,717 on Saturday to 29,228 on Sunday.

Around 150 containment zones were added in the last 24 hours. The number of red zones was 2,231 on Saturday and 2,380 on Sunday. Talking to reporters about 46 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said, "We do not look at the figures for a single day. The average fatality rate of the last 10 days has been 0.94 per cent.” "The patients who have succumbed are not those who tested positive in a day. These are people who tested positive 15-20 days ago. That is why we take the average of 10 days," he stressed. The overall case fatality rate is 1.94 per cent. The occupancy of beds in Delhi hospitals has declined in the last four-five days and 55 per cent of the total beds are unoccupied currently, the minister added.

The Delhi government had constituted a three-member committee to audit the daily deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the national capital. Jain said the committee visited all the hospitals and the report is satisfactory.

"There were a few glitches which have been rectified. There was a time when the fatality rate was at four per cent but it has remained below one per cent in the last 10 days," he said..