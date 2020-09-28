Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier
27, up from 14 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas.Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 28-09-2020 05:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 05:28 IST
Mainland China reported 21 new coronavirus cases on Sept. 27, up from 14 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, who are not classified by China as confirmed COVID-19 patients, fell to 14 from 26 a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,372, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
