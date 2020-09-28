Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier

27, up from 14 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 28-09-2020 05:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 05:28 IST
Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 21 new coronavirus cases on Sept. 27, up from 14 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, who are not classified by China as confirmed COVID-19 patients, fell to 14 from 26 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,372, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What Trump's taxes are reported to show

President Donald Trump has relied on heavy losses across his business empire to help nearly erase his federal income tax bill, according to a report on Sunday from The New York Times.Citing previously unseen tax-return data going back over ...

California wine country wildfire forces evacuation of hospital, hundreds of homes

A wind-driven wildfire erupted on Sunday in the heart of northern Californias Napa Valley wine country and spread across more than 1,000 acres 404 hectares, forcing the evacuation of several hundreds homes and a hospital, authorities said. ...

Sick of staying home: China expects a Golden Week tourism rebound

China expects a significant rebound in domestic travel over the upcoming Golden Week holiday after the sector was pummelled by the novel coronavirus for months, with some flights selling out and travel platforms reporting a surge in hotel b...

Sick of staying home: China expects a Golden Week tourism rebound

China expects a significant rebound in domestic travel over the upcoming Golden Week holiday after the sector was pummelled by the novel coronavirus for months, with some flights selling out and travel platforms reporting a surge in hotel b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020