Updated: 28-09-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 10:30 IST
Health News Roundup: Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases up to 730,317; India's coronavirus infections cross six million and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. health agency reports 853 new COVID-19 deaths, taking total to 204,033

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 7,059,087 total COVID-19 cases, an increase of 49,871 infections from its previous count, and said the nation's death toll had risen by 853 to 204,033. The new CDC case tally is as of 4 pm ET (2000 GMT) on Sept. 26 versus its previous report a day earlier.

Australia's virus hotspot sees five new cases, on track for Christmas opening

Australia's coronavirus hotspot Victoria recorded a single digit rise in new cases for the first time in three months on Monday and lifted some of the state's tough restrictions, as it aims for near-normal conditions by Christmas. Australia's second-most populous state reported just five new cases and three deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, after daily cases had topped 700 in early August.

Positive COVID-19 test rates top 25% in some U.S. Midwest states

The number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 is topping 25% in several states in the U.S. Midwest as cases and hospitalization also surge in the region, according to a Reuters analysis. North Dakota's positive test rate has averaged 30% over the past seven days compared with the prior week. The positivity rate has risen to 26% in South Dakota, up from 17% the previous week, according to the analysis using testing data from The COVID Tracking Project.

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases up to 730,317: health ministry

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 730,317 on Sunday, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a total reported death toll of 76,430. Authorities reported 3,886 new cases along with 187 deaths on Sunday, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.

UK promises uninterrupted supply of COVID protective equipment to health workers

The British government said it would have large stockpiles in place to provide a continuous flow of protective items, such as masks, to health workers tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, after criticism earlier in the year that supplies were too low. In April, at the height of the first wave of infections in Britain, unions said doctors and nurses treating patients with COVID-19 were putting their lives at risk because of a lack of kit for frontline staff.

India's coronavirus infections cross six million

India's coronavirus case tally topped 6 million after it reported 82,170 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Monday. Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,039 in the last 24 hours to 95,542, the ministry said, which is 1.6% of total cases.

In Brazil's Amazon a COVID-19 resurgence dashes herd immunity hopes

The largest city in Brazil's Amazon has closed bars and river beaches to contain a fresh surge of coronavirus cases, a trend that may dash theories that Manaus was one of the world's first places to reach collective, or herd, immunity. When a large portion of a community becomes immune to a disease, its spread becomes unlikely.

South Korea reports lowest coronavirus cases since new wave of outbreaks last month

South Korea on Monday reported 50 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since a new wave of outbreaks emerged from a church and a large political rally last month. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) posted a double-digit rise in daily infections for a third consecutive day. Of the new cases, 40 were domestic and 10 imported, and total infections rose to 23,661, with 406 deaths.

Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth in animal study

Australian biotech company Ena Respiratory said on Monday that a nasal spray it is developing to improve the human immune system to fight common cold and flu significantly reduced the growth of the coronavirus in a recent study on animals. A study on ferrets showed the product dubbed INNA-051, which could be used complementary to vaccines, lowered the levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 by up to 96%, the company said. The study was led by British government agency Public Health England.

Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 21 new coronavirus cases on Sept. 27, up from 14 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, who are not classified by China as confirmed COVID-19 patients, fell to 14 from 26 a day earlier.

