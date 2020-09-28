Left Menu
Development News Edition

Open for Christmas: Australia's virus hotspot could be near normal by summer

Southeastern Victoria state recorded a single digit rise in new cases for the first time in three months on Monday, with the lifting of some of the toughest curbs its capital of Melbourne, such as a night-time curfew, Premier Daniel Andrews said. "That is a very, very significant set of numbers.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 28-09-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 11:21 IST
Open for Christmas: Australia's virus hotspot could be near normal by summer
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Australia's city of Melbourne, its hotspot in the second wave of coronavirus infections, is on track to return to near normal by Christmas, strengthening hopes for major summer sporting events to go ahead amid a general economic revival. Southeastern Victoria state recorded a single-digit rise in new cases for the first time in three months on Monday, with the lifting of some of the toughest curbs its capital of Melbourne, such as a night-time curfew, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

"That is a very, very significant set of numbers. We are well ahead of schedule," Andrews told a daily news conference, anticipating a move to "COVID normal", with most curbs eased. However, he urged people to stick to strict social distancing rules, despite the rigors of an eight-week-old lockdown to limit the second wave.

"If people don't do the right thing in the final few weeks of the lockdown, or if they lie about where they've been, there's no COVID-normal Christmas," he said. Stringent rules in Australia's second most populous state have proved divisive, with some provoking criticism from businesses, protest groups and even federal authorities.

Victoria announced changes to its "triggers" to determine further easing after announcing an immediate end to nightly curfews and possible advancement of the next round of such easing by a week, to Oct. 19. The latest relaxation allowed 127,000 people to return to work on Monday, at manufacturing and food processing industries among others, offering a boost to the hard-hit economy.

But Melbourne retained strict curbs on where people can go and ordered a fine of nearly A$5,000 ($3,527) for those flouting limits on gatherings to two households in an outside space. Victoria reported just five new virus cases and three deaths in the past 24 hours, down from a daily tally that topped 700 in early August.

The most populous state of New South Wales reported on Monday its second consecutive day without a virus case in more than three months, as did the northeastern state of Queensland. Andrews said the downward trend in new infections bodes well for summer sporting events, such as the annual Boxing Day cricket test match and the Australian Open tennis tournament.

"What I can say, though, is, if we all stay the course and we continue to see these numbers down, that it becomes more possible to have a crowd of some size," Andrews said. Australia's tally of infections stands at just over 27,000 with 875 deaths, with Victoria contributing about 75% of cases and nearly 90% of all deaths.

The numbers are still well below those in many other developed nations battling new waves of infection. New Zealand recorded no new cases overnight as a recent outbreak eased. That has fuelled talk of travel between the Pacific neighbors resuming by year-end.

It was "possible" that New Zealanders would be able to travel to some Australian regions before Christmas, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told state broadcaster TVNZ on Monday. Plans for a travel 'bubble' between the neighbors lost pace following the Melbourne resurgence of the virus and Auckland's second wave of infections.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Do you have sufficient isolation wards for those who surrender after bail expiry: HC asks

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked prison authorities whether they have sufficient number of isolation wards to accommodate all prisoners who would surrender if the bail extension orders issued by it are recalled. The high court sought fr...

Some flights diverted from Doha airport after freighter makes emergency landing

A limited number of flights were diverted from landing at Qatars airport in Doha on Monday morning after a technical issue with a freighter plane which declared an emergency and landed safely without incident, Qatar Airways said on Twitter....

Spain to revise 2020 GDP contraction forecast to 10%-11%, Europa Press says

The Spanish government plans to revise its forecast for economic contraction this year to between 10 and 11 from a previous 9.2 announced in May, newswire Europa Press reported Sunday, citing sources from the government. The government will...

ICRA downgrades Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts to A-minus with negative outlook

Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts said on Monday that ICRA has downgraded its long-term loans totalling Rs 166 crore to A-minus from A and short-term credit facilities worth Rs 30 crore to A2-plus from A1. The revisions follow expectations of prot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020