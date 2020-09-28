Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Nearly 77,000 security personnel tested positive, 401 succumbed till Aug 21

The report (compiledtill August 21) titled "Indian Police Response to COVID-19 Crisis" said, Maharashtra topped the chart with 129 deaths due to COVID-19 and 12,760 positive cases among the police personnel. Telangana was in second place with 40 deaths due to the virus.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-09-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 13:27 IST
COVID-19: Nearly 77,000 security personnel tested positive, 401 succumbed till Aug 21
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 76,768 police personnel all over the country including paramilitary forces such as CRPF, CISF, BSF, and NSG tested positive for COVID-19 while 401 succumbed to the killer virus, according to a report by the Bureau of Police Research and Development. The report (compiled till August 21) titled "Indian Police Response to COVID-19 Crisis" said, Maharashtra topped the chart with 129 deaths due to COVID-19 and 12,760 positive cases among the police personnel.

Telangana was in second place with 40 deaths due to the virus. Out of the over 75,000 positive cases, paramilitary forces accounted for 15,318 infections with Central Reserve Police Force leading the table with 5,467 cases and 24 deaths in the category.

Digital tools were used by Telangana police to combat the spread of the coronavirus and maintain the public order and safety, it said adding the city police extensively used multimedia platforms to curb misinformation, fake news and rumours, the report which was released last week said. A camera-based detection of mask violations was done at various locations in the city.

The systems provided the heat map of violations to understand and assess the areas of non-compliances and initiate corrective measures. The city police used crowd analytics with CCTV footage to identify the public gatherings beyond permissible limits besides using the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system to check vehicles in violation and generate challans and seizure of the automobiles if required, the report said.

"Under a pioneering initiative of Rachakonda police in partnership with Tata Institute of social sciences, nearly 10,669 workers were interviewed personally and the requirements were assessed. Wherever interventions were required, they were provided with dry ration kits, medicines, health checkups especially to sick and pregnant women, water supply, rental issues with owners, etc," the report pointed out. Lauding the efforts put in by the Andhra Pradesh police, the report said the technological advances that were brought in the police department during the previous few months served them during the pandemic.

Launch of Disha app, women police stations, setting up labs and other technical units placed the state police on a firm footing to handle the crisis and made the police stand out at the national level.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader says will hug Mamata if infected by coronavirus, police complaint filed

Newly-appointed BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra has said that he would hug Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he is infected by the coronavirus to make her feel the pain of the families of COVID-19 patients. A police complaint was filed ...

Flyover on NH-3 at Morena worth Rs 108 crore dedicated to nation

The 1.420 km flyover on NH-3 at Morena Town in Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 108 crore was dedicated to Nation today by Union Minister for Agriculture Farmers Welfare, Rural Development Panchayati Raj and Food Processing Industries Shri Narendr...

Congress ashamed entire country, what happened near India Gate is drama: Prakash Javadekar

Congress has ashamed the entire country and it has now become clear that it is misleading farmers to suit its political agenda, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday as Punjab Youth Congress workers had set a tractor on fire near ...

SC asks UPSC to apprise of arrangements for civil services prelims amid COVID-19

The Supreme Court Monday asked the UPSC to apprise it by tomorrow the logistical arrangements made for conducting civil services preliminary exams on October 4 in view of alarming spurt of COVID-19 cases as also floods in various parts of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020