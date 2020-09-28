Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus sows dread in India's festival season as infections cross 6 million

India added a million cases in just 11 days, according to a Reuters tally of government data, and it has the second-highest number of infections, behind the United States which crossed 7 million last week. India's festival season, which climaxes in October and November with the popular Hindu celebrations of Dussehra and Diwali, poses additional challenges, as officials try to dampen the usual large public celebrations and cross-country travel.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 15:54 IST
Virus sows dread in India's festival season as infections cross 6 million
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India reported on Monday that novel coronavirus infections had topped 6 million, nowhere near the number required for herd immunity in country of 1.3 billion people, and raising anxiety going into the peak period for Hindu religious festivals. India added a million cases in just 11 days, according to a Reuters tally of government data, and it has the second-highest number of infections, behind the United States which crossed 7 million last week.

India's festival season, which climaxes in October and November with the popular Hindu celebrations of Dussehra and Diwali, poses additional challenges, as officials try to dampen the usual large public celebrations and cross-country travel. Typically the festival season brings a big increase in consumer spending, and the more sombre atmosphere this year will further dampen an economy that contracted by almost a quarter in the three months to June - the worst figure on record.

The government in the western state of Gujarat said it will not hold an event to mark the nine-day Navratri festival due to begin on Oct. 17. "Navratri celebrations means business for garba (dance) classes, venues, decorators, food and water suppliers, orchestras, security agencies, sound system suppliers, dress and artificial jewellery sellers," Samir Shah, director of Gujarat-based Archie Events told Reuters.

"The economic impact is huge for everyone involved." Major cities in the state like Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara have dozens of large private events every year, that organisers say are almost certain to be cancelled.

In normal times, thousands of people would attend these gatherings every day during the festival, and Shah said that one major dance event would give temporary employment for at least 250 to 300 people. Health ministry data on Monday showed there were 82,170 new infections in the last 24 hours. The daily death toll was 1,039, bringing the total number of victims to 95,542, the ministry said.

While daily cases are down slightly from a peak hit earlier this month, the federal government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indians to remain on guard, with the country's often-fragile healthcare system struggling to handle the rising number of cases. "We are far from having achieved any kind of herd immunity, which necessitates that all of us should continue following COVID-appropriate behaviour," India's health minister Harsh Vardhan told his social media followers in a broadcast on Sunday.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

World Heart Day: Yoga to keep your heart healthy

According to World Health Organisation reports, 31 per cent of the total deaths worldwide are due to cardiovascular diseases CVDs. It is extremely essential to take care of ones heart to lead a healthy lifestyle. Among various other factors...

Soccer-Mainz sack coach Beierlorzer after poor start in Bundesliga

The Bundesliga season, still only 10 days old, claimed its second coaching victim on Monday when Mainz 05 fired Achim Beierlorzer, one day after Schalke 04 dismissed David Wagner. Mainzs decision capped a turbulent week during which the pla...

Turkey prepares second indictment of six Khashoggi murder suspects - media

Turkish prosecutors have prepared a second indictment in connection with the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, naming six new Saudi nationals as suspects, broadcaster CNN Turk and other media said on Monday.Khasho...

CEAT Specialty Launches Farm Tyre Range Vardhan

New Tyre Range Launched Digitally in India Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir CEAT Specialty a division of CEAT Ltd. launched its new range of farm tyres Vardhan, on 25th September. The launch event premiered virtually. This was one of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020