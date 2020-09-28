Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch may restrict travel to Amsterdam, close bars early -NOS

The Netherlands is considering restricting travel to and from its biggest cities, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, as part of a raft of measures to counter a second wave of coronavirus infections, broadcaster NOS reported on Monday. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday he was considering further "regional" measures as the country's COVID-19 outbreak rises from low levels in late August to above 2,500 cases a day, more than at the peak of the first wave in April.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:00 IST
Dutch may restrict travel to Amsterdam, close bars early -NOS

The Netherlands is considering restricting travel to and from its biggest cities, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, as part of a raft of measures to counter a second wave of coronavirus infections, broadcaster NOS reported on Monday.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday he was considering further "regional" measures as the country's COVID-19 outbreak rises from low levels in late August to above 2,500 cases a day, more than at the peak of the first wave in April. Rutte has rejected the idea of a second lockdown or making face masks mandatory.

The NOS cited a list of measures it had obtained that are under serious consideration, though not all may be adopted. Rutte is to address the nation later on Monday. The measures include strengthening current "work at home" guidelines, possibly shutting down offices that are allowing in too many non-essential staff, according to the NOS report. Bars and restaurants could be ordered to shut by 10 p.m., fans banned from sports events, and gatherings further limited than they already are, including in personal homes.

The National Institute for Health (RIVM) on Monday reported 2,914 new cases, just shy of Sunday's all-time record of 2,995. Hospitalisations and deaths are at a much lower rate than in April, but the head of the country's intensive care units warned that non-essential procedures will be delayed to make way for COVID-19 patients again starting this weekend. Dutch coronavirus policy centres on keeping distance between people. Schools remain open and masks are not required except on public transport.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Pak court indicts former president Zardari, his sister in money laundering case

An anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Monday indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in a money laundering case, a move described by his party as victimization of opposition leaders. The development comes j...

Kerala Congress MP moves SC against newly-enacted farm law

A Congress MP from Kerala moved the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the constitutional validity of various provisions of the contentious new farm Act. T N Prathapan, who represents Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, has alleged ...

Palestinians out of sight, almost out of mind for Israelis seared by 2000 uprising

A huge Palestinian flag suddenly looms up above the grey concrete slabs of Israels West Bank barrier, a rare glimpse of the other before it disappears in your rear-view mirror.Farther north around ancient Armageddon and the tourist lookout ...

Desi startups lap up USD 63 bn since 2016, spawn 27 unicorns

The startups ecosystem has raised as much as USD 63 billion in growth capital between 2016 and 2020, when they spawned 27 unicorns, according to the data collated by the Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association and Praxis Globa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020