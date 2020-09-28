Left Menu
Ahmedabad: Shops in select areas to remain closed after 10 pm

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has ordered closure of all shops after 10 pm on 27 busy roads in the city in view of a steady rise in new COVID-19 cases and violation of norms by residents of certain localities.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:12 IST
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has ordered closure of all shops after 10 pm on 27 busy roads in the city in view of a steady rise in new COVID-19 cases and violation of norms by residents of certain localities. "From the last 10-15 days, many instances have come to the notice of the municipal corporation that youths do not wear masks. They gather in groups and do not follow social distancing norms. These types of activities are seen in particular areas of the city, especially during night time," the AMC said in a release on Monday.

The civic body further said these youths become potential carriers of coronavirus, posing their family members at risk. "These youths spread coronavirus infection to their parents and grand-parents as well as to children and other family members. Their family members have to pay the price for their negligence. Recently, cases of hospital admission due to coronavirus have increased," the release said.

As against the average 150 cases been registered every day in the city till the third week of September, around 170 cases have been reported every day since the last one week. On September 26, 175 new cases were reported in the city while the tally stood at 178 on September 27, as per the state health department.

The civic body said though it launched a special drive to discourage youths from behaving in such manner, but still violations continue unabated. Earlier in the day, a meeting was held by senior IAS officer Rajiv Gupta in the presence of municipal commissioner Mukesh Kumar and other officials.

"As per the decision, all shops, except medical stores, on 27 main roads of the city will have to shut shutters at 10 pm," the civic body said. The AMC hopes that the move will deter youngsters from mingling in night.

Most of the 27 roads where restrictions have been placed are in western Ahmedabad, from where a high number of coronavirus cases have been reported in the last couple of weeks..

