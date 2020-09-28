FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

India's coronavirus case tally topped 6 million on Monday, while its death toll surpassed 95,000. Globally, India has the second-highest number of cases, behind the United States where infections crossed 7 million last week.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany's infection rate could hit 19,200 per day if the current trend continues but stressed that the economy must be kept running.

* France has no plan to order a new nationwide lockdown to contain a resurgence in coronavirus cases, its finance minister said. * The Netherlands is considering restricting travel to and from its biggest cities, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, broadcaster NOS reported.

* Britain is mulling tougher restrictions in England to tackle a swiftly accelerating second wave, possibly outlawing more inter-household socialising. * Russia sent a first batch of its Sputnik V vaccine to Belarus for clinical trials, the first such delivery abroad.

* Azerbaijan extended some of its lockdown restrictions until Nov. 2 and decided to keep its borders closed after a rise in the number of new cases. AMERICAS

* The head of a top U.S. government health agency gave a grim assessment of the pandemic that contradicts that of President Donald Trump, saying "We're nowhere near the end," NBC News reported. * Positive COVID-19 test rates are topping 25% in some U.S. Midwest states, as cases and hospitalizations also surge in the region.

* A document on the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed vaccine programme shows that roughly 60 military officials are involved in the leadership and many of them have never worked in healthcare, Stat News reported. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan plans to remove a ban on overseas travels for about 10 countries starting next month, the Nikkei business daily reported. * Malaysia will impose strict restrictions in four districts in its largest palm oil producing state, Sabah.

* Thailand extended a grace period for visa renewals for foreigners stranded in the country until the end of October. * Australia's hotspot city of Melbourne is on track to return to near normal by Christmas, strengthening hopes for major summer sporting events to go ahead.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Oman will reopen mosques for prayers on Nov. 15, with strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus, state media reported.

* Bahrain is extending payment of 50% of Bahraini citizens' salaries in parts of the private sector impacted by the pandemic until the end of the year. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The U.S. health regulator paused Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc's plans to start final trials of its coronavirus vaccine as the agency seeks more information. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* European shares rebounded and the dollar fell from two-month highs as market sentiment recovered briefly, although investors remain cautious about both the second wave of COVID-19 in many regions and the U.S. presidential election. * Germany plans to issue 6 billion euros ($7 billion) more debt in the fourth quarter than it originally planned.

* China expects a significant rebound in domestic travel over the upcoming Golden Week holiday, with flights selling out and travel platforms reporting a surge in hotel bookings. (Compiled by Milla Nissi and Sarah Morland; Edited by Ed Osmond and Giles Elgood)