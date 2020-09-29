Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York's positive coronavirus test rate hits 1.5% as cases climb in 27 other states

The percentage of COVID-19 tests taken in New York state that have come back positive has inched up to 1.5%, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday, a worrisome trend for the former epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus epidemic. The rise in positivity in New York above the 1% target comes as 27 other states recorded increases in the number of cases for two straight weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 00:20 IST
New York's positive coronavirus test rate hits 1.5% as cases climb in 27 other states

The percentage of COVID-19 tests taken in New York state that have come back positive has inched up to 1.5%, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday, a worrisome trend for the former epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus epidemic.

The rise in positivity in New York above the 1% target comes as 27 other states recorded increases in the number of cases for two straight weeks. While New York's positive test rate remains much lower than those in some midwestern states where 15% of tests were coming back positive, it marks a significant uptick from the state's rate, which has hovered at 1% or below for weeks.

"It's basically Brooklyn, Orange and Rockland that are increasing this number," Cuomo told reporters on Monday, adding that state health officials were looking into COVID-19 clusters in these locations. Nationwide, coronavirus cases were rising in 30 of the 50 states on Monday, the first time that many have trended upwards since Aug. 2, according to a Reuters analysis of data for the past two weeks.

The number of new cases has risen for two weeks in a row in 27 out of 50 states, with North Carolina and New Mexico both reporting increases above 50% last week, according to a Reuters analysis. Cases in New York state have risen 4.4% so far in September, one of the smallest increases in the country, according to a Reuters tally.

Cuomo urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant in mask-wearing and warned of consequences if they do not comply. "It's not time to get tired because the virus isn't tired," he said.

The Midwest has emerged as the country's new hotspot, with hospitalizations surging in some states. Wisconsin set records for new cases twice last week and is now reporting more new infections each day than Florida. South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming have all set records for new daily cases three times this month.

The positivity rate has risen to 26% in South Dakota, up from 17% last week, according to an analysis using testing data from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak. According to the analysis, on Monday, Wisconsin's rate was 19%, Iowa's was 16%, Missouri's was 16%, Kansas' was 15% and Nebraska's 14%. The World Health Organization considers rates above 5% concerning because it suggests there are more cases in the community that have not yet been uncovered.

U.S. top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday that he was concerned about the trend as the weather in the U.S. gets colder and people spend more time indoors, increasing the likelihood of spread. "We're not in a good place ... because as we get into the fall and the winter you really want the level of community spread to be as low as you can possibly get it," Fauci said.

The United States is reporting 45,000 new infections on average each day, compared with 40,000 a week ago and 35,000 two weeks ago. Deaths have generally been trending downward in the United States for about six weeks. Deaths are a lagging indicator and can take several weeks to rise after an increase in cases.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

Samsung raises over USD1 million in donations to UNDP

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Japanese activist concerned as Pakistan wants to 'exterminate' Baloch people

Japanese activist Colonel Shun Fujiki has expressed concerns over the atrocities inflicted by Pakistan on people of Balochistan, saying Islamabad wants to exterminate the people in the region. Speaking at a side event at the occasion of 45t...

Woman charged with sending ricin letter to Trump to remain in U.S. custody

A U.S. federal judge on Monday declared a Canadian woman arrested on suspicion of mailing ricin-filled letters to President Donald Trump a continuing danger to Trump and ordered her detained and transferred to Washington, D.C., where she wa...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher as energy, financials lead broad rally

Wall Street rallied to close sharply higher on Monday as investors sought bargains among sectors hardest-hit by the coronavirus recession, now limping toward its ninth month.All three major U.S. stock indexes made solid gains on the heels o...

Man gets 30 years in 2nd sentencing for beheading plot

A man convicted of leading a plot to behead blogger Pamela Geller on behalf of the Islamic State group will serve even longer behind bars after he was sentenced for a second time Monday and ordered to 30 years in prison. David Daoud Wright ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020