Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. CDC director says 'We're nowhere near the end' of pandemic -NBC

The head of a top U.S. government health agency contradicted President Donald Trump upbeat assessment of the coronavirus pandemic, saying "We're nowhere near the end," NBC News reported on Monday. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who Trump has rebuked for statements on the value of masks and vaccine availability, also expressed concern that Dr. Scott Atlas - a late addition to the coronavirus task force - is sharing inaccurate information with the president.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 02:27 IST
U.S. CDC director says 'We're nowhere near the end' of pandemic -NBC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The head of a top U.S. government health agency contradicted President Donald Trump upbeat assessment of the coronavirus pandemic, saying "We're nowhere near the end," NBC News reported on Monday.

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who Trump has rebuked for statements on the value of masks and vaccine availability, also expressed concern that Dr. Scott Atlas - a late addition to the coronavirus task force - is sharing inaccurate information with the president. "Everything he says is false," Redfield said in a Friday telephone call while on a plane from Atlanta to Washington, NBC reported. Redfield later told NBC that he was speaking about Atlas.

Redfield was conspicuously absent from a White House Rose Garden event where Trump announced plans to ship 150 million rapid tests to U.S. states before asking Atlas, a neuroradiologist with no background in infectious diseases, to speak. Atlas called expanded testing a "remarkable advance" but acknowledged that increased social mingling and testing had led to a rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country.

"Fear is not the issue here," he said. "We really have a handle on what's going on." In the phone call, Redfield also said the threat from the coronavirus pandemic was far from over, contradicting Trump's assertion as he seeks re-election on Nov. 3 that the country was "rounding the corner."

"We're nowhere near the end," Redfield said. The number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 is topping 25% in several states in the U.S. Midwest as cases and hospitalizations also surge in the region, according to a Reuters analysis. Health experts have expressed concern about a second wave of infections as the weather gets colder and people spend more time indoors.

Trump publicly dismissed congressional testimony by Redfield earlier this month on when a vaccine could be broadly rolled out, calling him "confused." The president had also criticized Redfield for saying face coverings can be as effective as a vaccine. "If every one of us did it, this pandemic would be over in eight to 12 weeks," Redfield told NBC.

The CDC said comments about Atlas overheard by NBC were just one side of a "private discussion regarding a number of points he has made publicly about COVID-19" and did not provide context for that discussion. Redfield differs with Atlas on mask wearing, youth COVID-19 infections, and herd immunity status, but agrees with him on many other issues, the CDC said in a statement.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Matthews said Trump's advisers sometimes disagree, and that the president makes policy decisions based on all the information he receives. The White House had no immediate comment when asked if Redfield's position was in jeopardy.

"When the President loses confidence in somebody, you will know it," said one senior administration official. Atlas, who has no public health expertise, defended his advice to the president. "Everything I have said is directly from the data and the science," he said in a statement released by the White House.

Atlas's views on handling the pandemic have been denounced by his peers at Stanford University's medical school and other health experts.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Azeri-Armenian conflict: Overall death toll rises to 67

Nagorno-Karabakhs defence ministry on Tuesday said that 27 of its fighters were killed in fighting with Azerbaijan forces, bringing their total military losses to 58. The overall death toll rose to 67 including nine civilian deaths -- seven...

Major US hospital chain goes offline after cyberattack

The US hospital chain Universal Healthcare Services announced in a statement on Monday local time that it has gone offline after being subject to a cyberattack, but its patient care operations have not been affected. The IT Network across U...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday all times GMT 2135 MEDVEDEV FALLS AT FIRST HURDLE AGAINFourth seed Daniil Medvedev suffered an opening round defeat for a fourth consecu...

Tennis-Fourth seed Medvedev sent packing by Fucsovics

Daniil Medvedevs miserable relationship with the French Open continued when the fourth seed was bundled out in the first round by Hungarys Marton Fucsovics late on Monday. With the time nearing midnight on a dank and near-deserted Court Suz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020